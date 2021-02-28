The University of Georgia swimming and diving team completed its regular season with the second day of competition at the Bulldog Invitational Last Chance Meet Sunday at Gabrielsen Natatorium.
In the day’s final race, junior Keegan Walsh, a Brookwood grad, clinched a spot at the NCAA Championships with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 41.16 seconds in the 200-yard backstroke. Walsh’s B-cut is the sixth-fastest time in school history and the 13th-fastest mark in the nation. It also marked the second time this week that Walsh had turned in a new PR in the event, following a 1:42.34 in prelims at the SEC Championships.
(0) comments
