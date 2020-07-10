One more shot. One last opportunity to keep the dream alive. That’s what’s facing Brookwood baseball alum Jonathan White.
White is currently playing independent baseball in the Frontier League for the Washington Wild Things out of Washington, Pa. Earning a minor league contract in the independent leagues can be challenging, but challenges are nothing new for White, an All-Gwinnett County, four-year varsity letterman at Brookwood High School.
White broke into the Bronco lineup as a pitcher, but his powerful bat soon became a reason to get the young athlete into the regular lineup. White primarily played third base and outfield in high school, but was often called upon as a closer. Even with all of his high school success, White was not heavily recruited and decided go the junior college route through Georgia Highlands College.
At Georgia Highlands, White made his mark during the 2016- 2017 seasons. He excelled both at the plate and on the base paths by amassing a .368 batting average with 50 RBIs, six home runs and 15 stolen bases. White dealt with some adversity during his junior college days, as he was hit by a pitch during the conference championship and fractured the orbital floor below his eye. Despite his injury, White was able to continue his baseball journey at Division I Presbyterian College.
White continued to excel at Presbyterian. He splashed onto the Division I scene in 2018 by earning first-team All-Big South Conference honors. White's Presbyterian batting average (.333) ranks second in school history.
Another unforeseen challenge facing White has been COVID-19 and the suspension of the Frontier league season on June 24. A constant fear of obstacles that could halt White's goal of playing professional must be always be looming. Luckily for White, four teams within the frontier league have agreed to play games this season. White's pro baseball debut was July 9 at Wild Things Park versus the Steel City Slamming Sammies.
"I have no doubt White will be successful at the next level," former Brookwood head coach Rick Howard said. "J. White has always shown an uncanny ability to adjust to the game of baseball. He plays the game to win, and uses his abilities to create opportunities for himself and his teammates".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.