Jason Holcombe is coming home.
After spending the past eight years at athletic director at nearby Johns Creek, Holcombe has been hired as the new athletic director for Gwinnett County Public Schools. He begins work in early April as the replacement for outgoing AD Ed Shaddix, who is retiring from education for work in the private sector.
Like Shaddix, a Shiloh grad, Holcombe is a product of GCPS — he graduated from Brookwood in 1997 and spent a large portion of his life as a GCPS student, coach and administrator in the past.
“Gwinnett is home,” Holcombe said. “My parents still live in Gwinnett. My mother-in-law is in Gwinnett. My wife is a teacher in Gwinnett (at Mountain View). My three children go to county schools and my son is about to be a ninth-grade football player at Mountain View next year. My daughter is a high level club (soccer) player at GSA (Gwinnett Soccer Academy). … When I saw the position open up and Ed was retiring, we said, ‘Let’s go for it.’ I was lucky enough to be approved and I’m so excited and so humbled at the same time.
“It’s my home and I feel so passionate about Gwinnett, not just because I’m a Brookwood guy, but I still believe Gwinnett is one of the best organizations in the state and the country and one of the best athletic departments in the country as well. I’m excited to serve where I live and be part of the communities we call home.”
Holcombe has enjoyed a successful tenure just across the Fulton County line at Johns Creek, where he led successful athletic programs and was named the statewide Georgia Athletic Directors Association’s Athletic Director of the Year for Class AAAAAA in 2017-18. He also worked directly with Fulton County Schools and its athletic director Steven Craft to lead the system’s aspiring athletic director program, which has produced eight of FCS’ 16 school athletic directors.
Before Johns Creek, Holcombe spent much of his professional life in Gwinnett.
He worked three years as a community wrestling coach at Brookwood while he was a student at University of Georgia before serving as head wrestling coach, assistant football coach and assistant baseball coach at Cedar Shoals in Athens for his first three years full-time in education. From 2004 to 2010, he was head wrestling coach and assistant football coach at Dacula and worked the 2010-11 season as assistant athletic director, assistant wrestling coach and director of football operations at North Gwinnett.
After that season, Holcombe was hired as athletic director and assistant principal at Jackson County, where he stayed for two years before returning to Dacula as assistant athletic director and director of football operations. After two years in that role, he was hired at Johns Creek.
While he enjoyed his time in Fulton, Holcombe is thrilled to be back in GCPS, where his education journey began. While he was a high school wrestler at Brookwood for longtime head football coach Mark Crews, and lifted regularly with longtime Brookwood strength coach Tom Jones (the father of Brookwood head football coach Philip Jones and Cherokee Bluff head football coach Tommy Jones, two of Holcombe’s friends) — which reinforced his view on the impact of high school athletics — he credits one of his high school history teachers, Beverly Roberts, for steering him into education.
“(Roberts) challenged me in so many different ways,” Holcombe said. “That opened the door to education. I thought I would major in bioengineering. I wanted to design prosthetics. But Mrs. Roberts, she made history fun. And combined with what Coach Jones was doing (in the weight room), I kind of switched my mind. I wanted to give back like they gave back to me.”
The new job also trims the commute for Holcombe, who lives between Dacula and Mountain View, from 45 minutes to 15 minutes. It keeps him closer to the activities of his three children — Jason Jr., Georgia and Harper — and near his wife Amy at Mountain View. Amy, previously head girls tennis coach and a math teacher at Mountain View, now runs the Bears’ dual enrollment learning lab and is the senior sponsor.
