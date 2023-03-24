Jason Holcombe is coming home.

After spending the past eight years at athletic director at nearby Johns Creek, Holcombe has been hired as the new athletic director for Gwinnett County Public Schools. He begins work in early April as the replacement for outgoing AD Ed Shaddix, who is retiring from education for work in the private sector.

