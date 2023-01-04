Brookwood grad Grant Chesnut, after a long stay at Kennesaw State, was announced Wednesday as Navy's new offensive coordinator by the Midshipmen's new head football coach, Brian Newberry.
Chesnut has been the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Kennesaw State since 2014. Chesnut will also coach the offensive line at Navy. He takes over both positions from Duluth grad Brent Davis, who held those roles under outgoing head coach Ken Niumatalolo.
"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Grant Chesnut and his family to Navy," Newberry said in a school release. "I spoke with several candidates throughout the process to find the right person to lead our offense and I kept coming back to Coach Chesnut. He is an outstanding coach and person and has all the qualities that I was looking for. He will bring an edge and a toughness, as well as the creativity to adapt and evolve our offense."
Chesnut has been at Kennesaw State since 2013 when the program was started under former Navy assistant Brian Bohannon. Behind a spread option offense, the Owls have produced impressive offensive numbers that have helped Kennesaw State to an overall record of 68-24 and five wins in the FCS playoffs.
Kennesaw State has ranked in the top three in the FCS in rushing offense in six of the last seven years, including leading the nation in 2017 and 2019. The Owls set the program record with 352.9 rushing yards per game on the ground in 2018, which was good for second in the nation.
In 2021, Chesnut's offense ranked third in the FCS in rushing yards per game and helped produce All-American quarterback Xavier Shepherd. With Chesnut's play calling, Shepherd led the FCS in rushing touchdowns with 23 and also set school records for passing yards in a season (1,341), passing touchdowns in a season (15) and passing touchdowns in a single game (4).
"I would like to thank Brian Newberry and (athletic director) Chet Gladchuk for this incredible opportunity and for their belief in me," said Chesnut. "It is a tremendous honor and privilege to work with the best young men and women that our country has to offer. Coach Newberry is a gifted leader and I am ecstatic to be a part of his vision for the Naval Academy football program. I will work tirelessly to serve the young men in our program and help them maximize their talents both on and off the field. The Naval Academy is a special place and we will make the Navy football family and all associated with the Naval Academy proud."
Chesnut was previously a high school head coach at Central-Carrollton, where his 2013 squad advanced to the Georgia state playoffs for the first time in 10 years. The Snellville native was the offensive coordinator, offensive line and strength and conditioning coach at Class AAA Mary Persons from 2007-10, the defensive line coach at Camden County High School (2005-06), the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Thomasville High School (2002-04) and the offensive line coach at Pickens County High School (1999). Chesnut also was a defensive line coach at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C., for two seasons (2000 and 2001), where the Blue Hose went a combined 15-6 (.714).
Chesnut earned a bachelor's degree in social science education from Georgia Southern in 1999 and a master's in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in 2004.
During his junior and senior seasons as an offensive tackle at Georgia Southern, where he played for former Navy head coach Paul Johnson, Chesnut was part of Eagle teams that won the Southern Conference Championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA playoffs in 1997 and advanced to the 1998 NCAA National Championship game, finishing the year with a 14-1 record.
Chesnut, who played offensive line at Brookwood for head coach Dave Hunter and position coach Tom Jones, is married to the former Heather Harris. The couple has three daughters — Brin, Allie Grace and Eva Claire.
