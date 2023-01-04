0-2.jpg

Brookwood grad Grant Chesnut is the new offensive coordinator at Navy.

 Naval Academy Athletics

Brookwood grad Grant Chesnut, after a long stay at Kennesaw State, was announced Wednesday as Navy's new offensive coordinator by the Midshipmen's new head football coach, Brian Newberry.

Chesnut has been the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Kennesaw State since 2014. Chesnut will also coach the offensive line at Navy. He takes over both positions from Duluth grad Brent Davis, who held those roles under outgoing head coach Ken Niumatalolo. 

Recommended for you