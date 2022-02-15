Brookwood grad Keegan Walsh, a senior at Georgia, was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for swimming and diving on Tuesday.
Walsh serves as the co-president of the University of Georgia Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, as elected by vote of the student-athlete population and athletics staff. In his role, he organizes bi-weekly meetings to discuss matters of athlete well-being, leadership workshops, and community outreach relations. The Lawrenceville native also serves as the leader of the Behavioral Medicine subcommittee, helping promote the importance of mental health for the student-athlete population. He is a member of the Leadership, Education, and Development Academy (L.E.A.D.), a 40-member group that helps student-athletes build leadership skills, network with professionals, and facilitate personal growth.
In other activities, Walsh worked with the Gwinnett County Board of Elections in June 2020 to help with the distribution of provisional ballots and voter registration cards for the primary election, also helping with administering voting day operations. He also helped organize the UGA Athletic Association’s participation with The Salvation Army for their 2021 holiday bell ringing operation in the Athens community.
Previously, Walsh served as the vice president of member development for the UGA Finance Society, creating a mentorship program that paired underclassmen and upperclassmen together to broaden business experience, along with presenting workshops designed to assist with resume building, personal branding, and interviewing. He also worked as a swimming coach for the Cricket Commons Cyclone Swimming Team for four years as a head and assistant coach.
Walsh has been named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Honor Roll, and SEC Academic Honor Roll in each of his previous three seasons, earning Presidential Scholar Honors (4.0 GPA) in the spring 2020 semester. He was awarded the Ramsey Scholarship for Academic & Athletic Excellence for the 2021-22 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.