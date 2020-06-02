Brookwood grad Will Mize, a shortstop at Georgia State, was named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Team this week.
Mize started all 16 games in the coronavirus-shortened season and hit .373, second on the team and 10th in the Sun Belt Conference. He had a team-high 17 RBIs, which was fifth in the league, and led all Sun Belt freshmen in RBIs. He finished the season on an 11-game hitting streak.
