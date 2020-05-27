University of Georgia softball pitcher Amanda Ablan, a Brookwood grad, was named Wednesday to the 2020 Southeastern Conference Softball Community Service Team.
Ablan, a senior this season, most recently worked at Camp Twin Lakes in Georgia, a summer camp working with children with disabilities and illnesses. She was a program volunteer with Extra Special People, working with participants of various ages with physical disabilities to enhance skills and confidence. She interned with the University McPhaul Center, working with children and assisting to identify developmental milestones and/or potential challenges. She has also served as a mentor and wellness coach for iPrevail.
In addition, Ablan dedicated her time to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Kate’s Club, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Grace Athens Kids Ministry, Special Olympics of Northeast Georgia and Athens Clarke County Mentor Program.
At Georgia, Ablan was active in the Child Life Organization, UGA Leadership Academy, UGA SAAC and UGA Student Affairs Advisory Board as the student-athlete representative. In the classroom, she was a multi-time member of the UGA President’s List and Dean’s List, the SEC Academic Honor Roll and the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Honor Roll.
Ablan earned her degree in human development and family science from Georgia in May. She will attend College of Charleston for graduate school next semester.
