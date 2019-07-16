Brookwood grad Devan Sweeney has made a commitment to the Auburn University swimming program.
Sweeney, the Daily Post’s 2017 Girls Swimmer of the Year, swam the past two years for another Southeastern Conference school, Missouri. She was Missouri’s representative and the only underclass athlete on the All-SEC Community Service Swimming and Diving Team for her work in the community.
As a high school swimmer, Sweeney won the 200 individual medley four straight years. She was the third swimmer in state history to win four straight 200 IM championships and the first since 1965-68.
Sweeney’s brother Keenan played football at Auburn before spending a post-graduate season at Notre Dame, and her sister Allyson was a volunteer assistant coach at Auburn last season. Allyson was hired recently as an assistant at North Carolina.