Brookwood grad David Key is among seven athletes from Georgia who have qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
The tournament is March 16-18 in Tulsa, Okla.
Key, a junior at the U.S. Naval Academy, became a two-time NCAA qualifier — he also made the field in 2021 and went 2-2, beating the No. 13 and No. 9 seeds — with his third-place finish at 184 pounds at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships. He advanced to the tournament’s consolation finals with a 13-3 major decision over Columbia’s Aaron Ayzerov, and faced a must-win match with Princeton’s Nate Dugan for an NCAA bid. Down 4-3 after a period, Key did the rest of the scoring in an 11-4 victory, tying the match early in the second period and going ahead 6-4 with a takedown later in the second. He added a takedown, a two-point near fall and a point for riding time in the third period.
After that win, Key posted an 8-3 victory over Drexel’s Brian Bonino to avenge a 3-2 loss to Bonino during the tournament’s first day. He took charge quickly with a takedown and a four-point near fall in the first period for a 6-0 lead.
Other Georgians in the bracket are Gardner-Webb’s Jha’Quan Anderson (Rockdale County), Virginia Tech’s Caleb Henson (Woodland-Cartersville), Appalachian State’s Will Formato (Allatoona), Chattanooga’s Matt Waddell (Gilmer), North Carolina’s Gavin Kane (Cambridge) and Maryland’s Jaxson Smith (Woodland-Cartersville).
Key, a two-time state champion at Brookwood in 2017 and 2019, opens NCAA competition with a first-round match against No. 7 seed Hunter Bolen (19-5) of Virginia Tech. Bolen is a two-time All-American.
