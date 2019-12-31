Brookwood grad Dante Black announced his commitment Tuesday to the Richmond University football program.
Black spent the past two years at Connecticut, but entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month. He had 13 carries for 58 yards in six games this season as a redshirt freshman. He also had three catches for 22 yards. He played in three 2018 games as a true freshman.
The 5-foot-10, 191-pounder helped Brookwood to the state semifinals as a senior when he rushed for 1,927 yards and had a school-record 36 touchdowns.