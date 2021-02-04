Brookwood grad Cameron Lynch, a member of the NFL Legends Development Program, will serve as an in-stadium host for Super Bowl LV in Tampa Fla.
Joining NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson, Lynch will co-host Super Bowl Insider, the in-stadium gameday analysis show that will highlight on-field action with an emphasis on statistics, records, season trends and behind-the-scenes moments from the NFL year.
“Dreams do come true,” Lynch said. “The transition from playing sports to broadcasting sports at the professional level has been an experience that I won’t take for granted. Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will be my second opportunity broadcasting the Super Bowl, with the first one being in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.”
Lynch enjoyed a four-year NFL career (2015-18) at linebacker, spending time with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Undrafted out of Syracuse in 2015, Lynch signed with the Rams and appeared in all 16 games for the team as a rookie that season. He then spent time with Tampa Bay throughout the next three seasons, appearing in 39 games for the Buccaneers, while briefly rejoining the Rams at the end of the 2017 season.
“There is a sentimental connection between both opportunities,” Lynch said. “Super Bowl LIII was great because I was able to cover my former team, the Los Angeles Rams, in the same arena where I played high school football and professionally. Fast forward to the present opportunity at Raymond James Stadium, where I played professionally for the Buccaneers and in college versus the University of South Florida. The lesson that I am learning from this wild journey is to always create meaningful relationships because you never know when life will bring you around full circle.”
Other segments of Super Bowl Insider include the introduction of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the honoring of the 2020 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Since joining the league office as a member of the NFL Legends Development Program, Lynch has supported the football operations department by primarily focusing his efforts on the NFL Legends Community and content development. In its fifth year, the NFL Legends Development Program provides players with the opportunity to explore careers in football by gaining business experience and exposure in the league office.
Last month, Lynch participated in the NFL’s Careers in Football Forum and led a panel focused on educating HBCU students around the role NFL football operations plays on the game and advice for seeking a career in the industry.
