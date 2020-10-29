Brookwood grad Cameron Lynch, a former NFL linebacker, has been selected for the NFL Legends Development Program, which provides players with the opportunity to explore careers in football by gaining business experience and exposure in the league office.
Lynch, who was nominated for the 2020 program by the Los Angeles Rams, will join the NFL Football Operations department with a focus on supporting the Legends Community and content development. Launched in 2013, the NFL Legends Community celebrates, embraces and connects players with each other, their teams and the league.
In addition to further developing professional skills and contributing to the success of the game, participants in the development program will be paired with an executive-level mentor for the duration of their assignment.
"I am grateful for the opportunity that the NFL Legends Development Program has provided me with,” Lynch said. “My goal is to serve and support the people within the NFL community, and create meaningful relationships along the way.”
In addition to communicating available benefits and opportunities, the NFL Legends Community provides unique offerings for players to engage year-round. Since created seven years ago, more than 11,000 former NFL players have joined the community.
Lynch enjoyed a four-year NFL career (2015-18) at linebacker, spending time with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Undrafted out of Syracuse in 2015, Lynch signed with the Rams and appeared in all 16 games for the team as a rookie that season. He then spent time with Tampa Bay throughout the next three seasons, appearing in 39 games for the Buccaneers, while briefly rejoining the Rams at the end of the 2017 season. He has worked as a broadcaster after his playing career.
