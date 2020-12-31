Cameron Lynch, a Brookwood High School graduate who recently accepted a position at the NFL league office, served a featured speaker at the NFL’s Careers in Football Forum.
In its fifth year, the event invites participants to hear from sport business industry professionals and creates networking opportunities for students to learn more about their desired career path. More than 150 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities virtually attended the 2020 NFL HBCU Careers in Football Forum earlier this month.
"An important aspect of strengthening diversity and inclusion within our league is continued development of the talent pipeline," said NFL vice president of football strategy and business development Natara Holloway. "One of several key programs that help introduce us to the next generation of industry leaders, the Careers in Football Forum also provides attendees an inside look at the sports industry. We look forward to our continued efforts and ever-evolving relationships with HBCUs across the country."
Lynch hosted a panel discussion focused on educating students around the role NFL Football Operations plays on the game and advice for seeking a career within the industry. The Careers in Football Forum is just one component of a larger initiative to increase career development opportunities for students and athletic administrators from HBCUs. Since 2016, the Forum has introduced more than 300 students and entry-level athletic department administrators to career opportunities in professional football.
Since joining the league office as a member of the NFL Legends Development Program, Lynch has focused on supporting the Legends Community and content development. In its fifth year, the NFL Legends Development Program provides players with the opportunity to explore careers in football by gaining business experience and exposure in the league office.
