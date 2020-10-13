Brookwood grad, NFL linebacker Cameron Lynch gets unique chance to broadcast Super Bowl

Cameron Lynch, a Brookwood grad and linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, talks as a guest on a sports talk show on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

 JASON BRAVERMAN

Brookwood grad Cameron Lynch has been hired as the color commentator for Florida International University football radio broadcasts for the 2020 season.

Lynch played college football at Syracuse and in the NFL.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.