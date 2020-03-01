Brookwood grad Caitlan Tate’s big performance at the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships helped Virginia Tech to the team title over the weekend.
Tate, a junior, won the women’s 400-meter run in a personal-best 52.42 seconds, and added a runner-up finish in the 200 with a personal-best time of 23.38. She also ran on the Hokies’ 1,600 relay championship team.
Both of her times broke indoor school records — the old 200 mark was 23.60 (set in 2017) and the old 400 mark was 53.06 (set in 2010).
"Taking Caitlan from a 60- and 100-meter runner and moving her to the 200 and 400, as a coach you see things and say they can do it, but for her to do it in one year, you can't explain it,” Virginia Tech sprints coach Tim Vaught said in a school release. “Heading into the year, I had everyone write down their goals for the season. She wrote that she wanted to break records, and that's what she did. I'm excited to see what she's going to do at nationals."
