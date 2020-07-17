Brookwood grad Bilal Abdullah and Norcross grad Kendall Parks, former standouts at Kennesaw State University, were both named to the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Men’s Track and Field All-Decade Team for 2011-20.
Abdullah was a seven-time Atlantic Sun champion, MVP and Most Outstanding Field Performer of the 2016 Atlantic Sun Indoor Championships and holds Atlantic Sun championship records in the heptathlon and decathlon. He also is the current Kennesaw State record-holder in six events. He competed in the 2015 and 2016 NCAA Indoor Championships and was a two-time first-team All-American. His fourth-place finish in the heptathlon at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships made him the first Owls athlete to become a first-team All-American.
Parks was a three-time all-conference selection, was 18th in the 100-meter hurdles NCAA Outdoor Championships (the second-best NCAA performance in Atlantic Sun history), won back-to-back 100 hurdles conference titles and was the 2012 Most Outstanding Track Performer for the outdoor season. He also is a four-time all-conference selection in the 60 hurdles, and he won the conference title in that event in 2012.
