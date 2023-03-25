ATLANTA — Angelo DiSpigna drove in the tying run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to extend the game before blasting a ball over a shallow outfield to walk off Clemson, 4-3, in an 11-inning thriller on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (15-7, 4-3 ACC) fought back from two-run deficit to plate runs in the sixth on a Jackson Finley solo home run and the eighth on an RBI single by Jack Rubenstein. DiSpigna, Rubenstein, Jake DeLeo and Jadyn Jackson all had two-hit nights.
On the mound, Tech held the Tigers (14-9, 1-3 ACC) largely in check, holding them to just four hits and allowing no hits after the sixth inning. Starter RHP Dawson Brown went 4.0 innings of two-hit, four strikeout ball before handing the ball to RHP Ben King. King then surrendered two runs on two hits in 1.2 innings before LHP Camron Hill allowed a sac fly against him.
RHP Jackson Vaughan and RHP Terry Busse then clamped down the handed out a combined 4.1 innings of no-hit baseball to close. Vaughan punched out three total, with Busse striking out four to get the win.
Clemson was led by Chad Fairey who had a solo home run. RHP Jackson Lindley (1-2) received the loss, surrendering two runs, one earned, on five hits in 3.0 innings to close.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.