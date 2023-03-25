Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, 20th Annual Spring Classic, March 5, 2023

Angelo Dispigna at bat during the 20th Annual Spring Classic baseball game against Georgia on March 5, 2023, at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

ATLANTA — Angelo DiSpigna drove in the tying run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to extend the game before blasting a ball over a shallow outfield to walk off Clemson, 4-3, in an 11-inning thriller on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (15-7, 4-3 ACC) fought back from two-run deficit to plate runs in the sixth on a Jackson Finley solo home run and the eighth on an RBI single by Jack Rubenstein. DiSpigna, Rubenstein, Jake DeLeo and Jadyn Jackson all had two-hit nights.

