Like thousands of other student-athletes, former Brookwood High School two-sport standout Angelo DiSpigna was awarded an extra year of college eligibility due to the COVID pandemic. 

After four years on the baseball team at Mercer, DiSpigna decided to find a new home to play his final collegiate season. When things got thorny in the crowded transfer portal, DiSpigna relied on his confidence and his faith to point him to Atlanta and Georgia Tech, even though a fifth season in Macon was also an option. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.