Like thousands of other student-athletes, former Brookwood High School two-sport standout Angelo DiSpigna was awarded an extra year of college eligibility due to the COVID pandemic.
After four years on the baseball team at Mercer, DiSpigna decided to find a new home to play his final collegiate season. When things got thorny in the crowded transfer portal, DiSpigna relied on his confidence and his faith to point him to Atlanta and Georgia Tech, even though a fifth season in Macon was also an option.
“I definitely gave it some thought and was considering it,” DiSpigna said about remaining at Mercer, where he earned a marketing degree last spring. “I just thought the best decision for me was to take a chance on myself somewhere else, just to get into a new environment and just bet on myself and win a starting job somewhere else.”
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound DiSpigna — who also played football at Brookwood and threw for more than 5,000 yards and 46 touchdowns — said he entered the transfer pool early and for the first few days heard from several interested schools. But as more players got on the transfer bus, DiSpigna despaired that his stock might be falling, despite driving in 53 runs and recording 10 home runs during his fourth season at Mercer.
“There were more than 2,400 kids in the portal and I entered my name relatively early in the summer, so I was way down on the list,” he said. “After the first two days I entered, my phone was silent. I wasn’t hearing anything.
“I was praying for the right school to take a chance on me and give me an opportunity. I had some opportunities but none that I thought was the best fit. One day, three schools hit me up — Vanderbilt, Texas Tech and Georgia Tech. I probably had emailed 35 schools and sent them video, and by the grace of God, Georgia Tech was the only one to really give me a chance. I’m here now and I’m so blessed.”
It appears DiSpigna's decision was good for him and for Georgia Tech. In the Yellow Jackets’ first 20 games (they’re 14-6), DiSpigna is among the team’s top hitters with a .346 average, 17 RBIs, 21 runs and four home runs. He’s started every game and has drawn 12 walks.
And he’s committed no errors from his starting spot in left field, which is quite a feat considering he spent the balance of his time on defense at Mercer in the infield.
“I may have played one game in the outfield in Mercer in right field for a few innings, but I had played outfield growing up until I was 7 or 8 and then transitioned into the infield,” said DiSpigna, who has played a few innings at first base. “I want other teams to know that I can bring versatility to their team. If you need me at first, I can play there. But I can also play outfield.
“And I played second base at Mercer, and some teams recruited me as a shortstop. I know I can play any position on the field a coach needs me to. For any kids trying to make it to the next level — learn to play another position, because it only adds value to your game.”
And how has he enjoyed returning to outfield after so many years?
“It's fun. I love being out there,” he said. “I played first maybe twice this year and I love that, too — just being on the field is a blessing in general. I’ll play anywhere, but outfield is so much fun. When you’re laying out for a ball and going up against the wall you feel like a little kid again and I think that was an important thing for me in this whole process of transferring schools — trying to feel like a kid again and enjoying the game.
“I was kind of in a dark place in the last two or three years and put a lot of pressure on myself, and being here has been a blessing to just enjoy the game again.”
Draft-eligible since 2021, DiSpigna said he’s very interested in a professional baseball career and adds he now has the right frame of mind to move forward in baseball and in life.
“That’s been my lifelong dream,” he said. “Probably the most frustrating thing when I think about it is so many college scouts have told me I have the size and the tools, but I just need to work on things at the plate.
“When I became draft-eligible, I put way too much pressure on myself and thought I needed to do more than what I really needed to do. So transitioning into a new environment here and pushing to win a starting job has allowed me to find out who I am as a player again and not try to be someone I’m not.”
