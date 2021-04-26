Mercer infielder Angelo DiSpigna, a Brookwood grad, was named Southern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
DiSpigna earned his first career player of the week honor after hitting .500 with a double, four home runs, five RBIs and seven runs in Mercer’s four games last week. The sophomore from Lawrenceville opened the week with two runs against Georgia State and led off with a double in Mercer’s 17-4 win over the Panthers.
In the three-game series against the Blue Division leader Samford, he hit a home run in each game and had his first career multi-home run game in the last game of the series. He had an on-base percentage of .588 on the week with seven hits and is tied for the SoCon lead with 10 home runs this season.
