Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, 20th Annual Spring Classic, March 5, 2023

Georgia Tech's Angelo DiSpigna, a Brookwood grad, leads off during the 20th Annual Spring Classic baseball game against Georgia on March 5, 2023, at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

 Jim Blackburn

Georgia Tech baseball outfielder Angelo DiSpigna, a Brookwood grad, earned his second award in as many days, being named an NCBWA All-American, the association announced Wednesday.

Dispigna was named to the association’s third team, just a day after earning first-team ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Region honors.

