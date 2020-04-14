Brookwood grad Amanda Ablan earned the Scholar-Athlete Award for softball Monday during a virtual Student-Athlete Awards Banquet presented by the UGA Athletic Association.
Ablan received the award for having the highest GPA on the softball team at the conclusion of the last academic year. The senior pitcher appeared in five games and pitched seven innings this season before the coronavirus stopped the season, striking out nine in seven scoreless innings. She also serves as a representative on the Bulldogs’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
