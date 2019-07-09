The University of North Carolina announced this week that Brookwood grad Allyson Sweeney has been named an assistant coach for the Tar Heels.
Sweeney, a former swimmer at Texas A&M, was a volunteer assistant coach last season at Auburn.
"I am excited that Allyson Sweeney will be joining the Carolina swimming and diving staff," UNC head coach Mark Gangloff said in a school release. "Allyson is a rising star. She works hard and demonstrates a growth mindset. She has worked with and learned from some of the best coaches and programs in the country.
"Not only does Allyson have a strong swimming background, but she also has a master's degree in kinesiology and experience in strength and conditioning. Combined, Allyson is a perfect fit for our program and will make immediate contributions to the development and execution of our programming. She will also play a critical role in recruiting next generation of Carolina swimmers and divers. All around, Allyson will be a real asset to this program."
Sweeney was an assistant coach at Florida Southern for the 2017-18 season. She also coached two years with Gwinnett-based SwimAtlanta.