Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer player Alfredo Rivera, a Brookwood grad, has been named an Academic All-American for the second straight season by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Rivera earned first-team honors in 2021 and second-team accolades following his junior campaign in 2019. He is the first GGC men’s soccer player to be a multiple Academic All-American and the second player in program history to garner first-team accolades.
CoSIDA’s Academic All-America program recognizes student-athletes for their strong performances in the classroom and on the soccer pitch. They must have achieved a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average and attended their current institution for a full calendar year.
Rivera established a new GGC record this spring with 13 assists in helping the team post an unbeaten regular season and a top-10 national ranking. He tallied five goals and 21 assists in 70 matches from 2017 through 2020-21.
The 2021 international business graduate earned a Daktronics NAIA Scholar Athlete award in 2019 and garnered all-conference honors during that season. He helped the Grizzlies win two conference titles and advance to the NAIA national tournament during all four seasons, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2017.
Georgia Gwinnett College’s 2020-21 men’s soccer team had a 10-2-2 record and hosted the NAIA Opening Round.
