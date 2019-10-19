TALLADEGA, Ala. – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored a season-high four goals and had its third shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory at Talladega College (Ala.) on Saturday afternoon.
All of the scoring came in the first half for the No. 24-ranked Grizzlies (6-3-3). The team is 3-0-1 on the road this season.
Junior Alfredo Rivera, a Brookwood grad, led the strong offensive attack with two goals and an assist. He opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the match by converting a shot from 30 yards away from the Talladega goal. Rivera then provided an assisting pass to junior Myles Barber for a goal that gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the eighth minute.
Six minutes later, junior Toni Tiente drilled a free kick inside the left goal post to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 advantage. Then Rivera capped his strong day and the team’s first-half scoring with his second goal of the match, coming in the 37th minute.
GGC doubled up shots in the match, by a 16-8 margin over Talladega and the team attempted six corner kicks in the match.
Junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic made two saves in recording his third shutout of the season. Saturday marked the first shutout since a 3-0 home victory against Thomas University on Sept. 2.
GGC begins a Florida trip next week with a match at Southeastern University on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. in Lakeland, Fla.