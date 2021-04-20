MONROE — Brookwood’s golf teams qualified for sectionals after Monday’s Area 3-AAAAAAA Tournament at Monroe Country Club.
The Broncos tied for third in the boys standings with a score of 328, while the girls team placed fourth at 299.
Will Ranieri led the boys with a 75 to finish third individually. He was backed up by Thomas Reid (80, 12th place), Joseph Sochacki (86, tie for 24th) and Shaun Saetang (87, tie for 27th).
Grayson freshman Ryan Light tied for sixth individually after shooting 77.
In the girls tourney, Brookwood was led by Paige Greco (93, tie for sixth), Hannah Mathew (103, tie for 13th) and Asa Grandy (103, tie for 13th).
Megan Dagenhart shot 94 to finish eighth for the Grayson girls. Parkview’s Clair Clark (96) tied for ninth.
