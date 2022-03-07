Brookwood’s girls track and field team won Saturday’s Jerry Arnold Challenge at Mill Creek for the third straight year.
The Broncos took first with 117 points, and Carrollton was second with 85 points in the 20-team girls field. Mill Creek (fourth), Greater Atlanta Christian (sixth), Dacula (eighth), Collins Hill (10th) and Norcross (10th) also finished in the girls top 10.
Brookwood’s Serena Tate won both the 200-meter (25.19 seconds) and 400-meter (57.73) races, and teammate Chloe Perryman was first in the long jump at 17 feet, 5 3/4 inches. The Broncos also won the 1,600 relay in 4:04.53.
Brookwood’s girls also had five runner-up finishes from Janai Jones (second, 100, 12.36), Madison Campbell (second, 200, 25.38 and second, 400, 58.53), Macy Felton (second, 800, 2:22.92) and Veajah Hylton (second, 100 hurdles, 15.24).
Dacula had two girls champions — Danah Nembhard in the high jump (5-8) and Noelle Igberaese in the shot put (39-0). GAC’s Autumn Clark took first in the discus (130-4).
Carrollton won the boys competition with 111 points, while Mill Creek (98.5) edged Brookwood (98) for second place. Dacula (fourth), Norcross (sixth) and Mountain View (seventh) also placed in the top 10 among 22 boys teams.
Jaiden Patterson (400, 49.09) and Jake Peters (3,200, 9:25.83) won events for Mill Creek, while Brookwood placed first in the 800 relay (1:32.27) and had three individual champions — Makai Williams (110 hurdles, 14.94), Braden Deal (high jump, 6-4) and Langston Jones (discus, 154-7).
Dacula’s Chance Jones won the 800 in 1:56.04, and the Mountain View boys won the 1,600 relay (3:27.16).
