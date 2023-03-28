SUWANEE — The name Brookwood frequents the list of Gwinnett County girls track and field champions, and this year’s team maintained that tradition.
But it wasn’t easy.
Despite a challenge from Archer, the Broncos repeated as county champions and won the meet for the third time in the last four years it has been held (it wasn’t contested in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic) Monday night at Peachtree Ridge. They totaled 97.5 points to hold off Archer’s 92.5, finishing atop a competitive group of top teams that also included third-place Buford (80), fourth-place Peachtree Ridge (78.5) and fifth-place Dacula (72).
Brookwood's girls have won 22 girls county titles — Collins Hill is second with eight — and have won seven of the past 10 county meets.
“It’s Brookwood. They’re on that list (of county champions) a lot,” Brookwood girls coach Andre Morez said. “Every year that’s one of the goals to stay on that list and carry it through state if you can.”
Serena Tate played a big role in the latest title with a victory in the 200-meter dash in 23.97 seconds and a runner-up finish in the 400 at 54.93, while Janai Jones won the 100 in 11.90 and Macy Felton was first in the 1,600 at 5:06.97. Allie Wardle was second in the 1,600 (5:08.90) and second in the 800 (2:16.36), and Felton took third in the 800 (2:19.80).
Brookwood’s 3,200-meter relay of Felton, Kayci Jordan, Trinity Thurman and Ashley Moseley won the county title in 9:59.42, and the Broncos’ Chloe Perryman won the long jump title in a meet record distance of 19 feet, 2 1/4 inches on Saturday’s first day of action.
“It was a tough one this year,” Morez said. “We’ve dealt with challenges and injuries, but the girls pulled together when it mattered most. We had some amazing performances from a couple of our sprinters. Our distance girls volunteering to do some races out of the ordinary. It was just awesome and thrilling to see.”
Archer tested Brookwood with the help of two county championship relays. The 400 relay of Princess Okoye, Tanii O’Gwin, Samiya Wayne and Kyndall Sessom won in 46.46, following Saturday’s 800 relay win in 1:39.01 (a meet record) from Wayne, Wynter Houston, Dimeshia Dukes and Okoye).
Third-place Buford got another big day from Sydney Harris, who won the 400 in 53.79 — which broke her own meet record of 54.17 from 2021 — and was second in the 200 at 24.13. The Wolves’ 1,600 relay took first in 3:49.31 with the team of Israel Anderson, Dominique Brown, Quinn Conwell and Arianna Thomas.
The hurdles races were won by Buford’s Jaci Wright (100 hurdles, 13.71) and Peachtree Ridge’s Ron-Niah Wright (300 hurdles, 43.50). The two went 1-2 in those races as Jaci Wright was runner-up in the 300 hurdles, and Ron-Niah Wright was second in the 100 hurdles.
Mill Creek’s Jewel Wells was dominant in the 3,200 with a time of 11:11.41, winning by more than 25 seconds, and Peachtree Ridge’s Sydney Augmon was the 800 champion in 2:15.78
Dacula’s girls team had a pair of double event winners, including Noelle Igberaese in the throws. Igberaese won the shot put at 42-11 Monday after taking first in the discus at 143-5 on Saturday. Danah Nembhard also won a county title each day, first in the high jump at 5-10 (an all-time Gwinnett record) and then in the triple jump at 39-7.
Hebron Christian’s Libby Jackson won the pole vault title for the second straight year at 12-0.
