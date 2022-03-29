SUWANEE — When Serena Tate made up a large deficit in the meet-ending 1,600-meter relay Monday, it finished off a convincing victory and relay domination for the Brookwood girls track and field team.
The Broncos swept the four relay events — the 400 and 1,600 on Monday and the 800 and 3,200 on Saturday — to finish atop the team standings in the Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships at Collins Hill. They ended the meet with 136 points, well ahead of runner-up Peachtree Ridge’s 79 and third-place Greater Atlanta Christian’s 70. Parkview (67.5), Mill Creek (61) and Archer (54) also finished in the top six.
None could challenge a deep Brookwood team, which won the title for the sixth time in the last 10 years.
“We’ve been blessed to have a good group of girls who all push each other in practice,” Brookwood girls coach Andre Morez said. “They work hard. They fight like sisters. But they supported each other. It’s just a good mix between our distance, our sprints, our relays, our hurdle team. We’re fortunate to have the athletes we have.”
Tate was joined on the first-place 1,600 relay, which finished in 3 minutes, 58.25 seconds, by Amaiya Dillard, Madison Campbell and Kylin Beard. Dillard, Chloe Perryman, Elle Bass and Janai Jones won the 400 relay in 47.60 earlier Monday.
“We actually swept the relays. I was shocked about that,” Morez said.
Tate provided the Broncos’ other victory in the 400, running 56.55 in a 1-2 finish with teammate Campbell (57.63). She also was second in the 200 (24.82), followed in that event by Campbell (fifth) and Jones (sixth).
“Serena Tate did an excellent job winning the 400, and the way she closed out that 4 by 4 with a 56 flat split,” Morez said. “We thought we were out of it and she came in and closed it. It was unbelievable.”
Jones (fourth) and Perryman (sixth) were big Brookwood scorers in the 100, Veajah Hylton was third in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles (after a late-race fall over a hurdle), Beard was third in the 300 hurdles, Cydney Zachery was sixth in the 100 hurdles and Jillian Rovie was seventh in the 3,200. In the 800, Macy Felton was third, Allie Wardle was fifth and Trinity Thurman was seventh. Felton won the 1,600 on Saturday, and Wardle was fourth in that race, while Perryman won the long jump for a Brookwood team poised to challenge for a state title later in the season.
“We’re definitely focused on May for sure,” Morez said. “It’s nice because I really only have one senior that scored points today. We’re going to definitely try (to win state). The relay teams did well and we’ve got some good young talent. Some of our top kids are freshmen and sophomores.”
GAC, Parkview and Peachtree Ridge had two champions each during Monday’s running finals.
Nia Wilson gave GAC a win in the 200 in 24.33, and teammate Morgan Collins was first in the 800 (2:15.40) in a tight finish with Peachtree Ridge’s Sydney Augmon (2:15.41). Parkview’s girls champions were Carson Moore in the 100 hurdles (14.67) and Emma Geaney in the 3,200 (11:13.88). Peachtree Ridge got event wins from Tamiia Fuller in the 100 (11.70) and Ron-Niah Wright in the 300 hurdles (45.82).
Team standings
1. Brookwood, 136
2. Peachtree Ridge, 79
3. Greater Atlanta Christian, 70
4. Parkview, 67.5
5. Mill Creek, 61
6. Archer, 54
7. Hebron Christian, 36
8. South Gwinnett, 35
9. Dacula, 26
10. North Gwinnett, 25
11. Shiloh, 23
12. Mountain View, 15
13. Collins Hill, 14.5
14. Providence Christian, 12
15. Grayson, 10
15. Norcross, 10
17. Berkmar, 8
17. Duluth, 8
19. Lanier, 7
20. Buford, 1
20. Discovery, 1
Individual results (distances in meters)
100 hurdles
1. Carson Moore, Parkview, 14.67
2. Camryn King, Archer, 14.81
3. Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, 14.82
4. Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, 15.33
5. Jordan Fort, Shiloh, 15.54
6. Cydney Zachery, Brookwood, 15.89
7. Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge, 16.05
8. Ryan Williams, North Gwinnett, 16.59
100
1. Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, 11.70
2. Nia Wilson, Greater Atlanta Christian, 11.82
3. Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 11.84
4. Janai Jones, Brookwood, 12.12
5. Ne’Yonnah Davis, South Gwinnett, 12.28
6. Chloe Perryman, Brookwood, 12.33
7. Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek, 12.55
3,200
1. Emma Geaney, Parkview, 11:13.88
2. Emily Guy, Mill Creek, 11:24.45
3. Haley Primm, Parkview, 11:26.31
4. Brooke Browning, Hebron Christian, 11:31.05
5. Kyra Andrews, Norcross, 11:50.46
6. Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett, 11:51.87
7. Jillian Rovie, Brookwood, 11:53.56
8. Emily Rodriguez, Norcross, 11:59.42
400 relay
1. Brookwood, 47.60 (Amaiya Dillard, Chloe Perryman, Elle Bass, Janai Jones)
2. Peachtree Ridge, 47.69
3. Mountain View, 49.24
4. North Gwinnett, 49.85
5. Mill Creek, 49.93
6. Dacula, 50.47
7. Collins Hill, 50.88
400
1. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 56.55
2. Madison Campbell, Brookwood, 57.63
3. Ellison Chadwick, Providence Christian, 57.95
4. Kyla Ramey, South Gwinnett, 58.24
5. Njeri Butts, Grayson, 59.24
6. Sydney Munson, Collins Hill, 1:00.67
7. Kennedy Nizdil, Greater Atlanta Christian, 1:02.71
8. Daylin Gibson, Peachtree Ridge, 1:10.65
300 hurdles
1. Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, 45.82
2. Jordan Fort, Shiloh, 45.89
3. Kylin Beard, Brookwood, 47.20
4. Cameron Chapman, Norcross, 47.58
5. Naya Brown, Shiloh, 47.89
6. Kamryn Yamini, Archer, 48.63
7. Keira Philpot, Mountain View, 48.77
8. Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, 52.29
800
1. Morgan Collins, Greater Atlanta Christian, 2:15.40
2. Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 2:15.41
3. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 2:17.89
4. Jaimie Chen, Parkview, 2:19.03
5. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 2:19.73
6. Sabrina Mejia, Duluth, 2:22.07
7. Trinity Thurman, Brookwood, 2:22.78
8. Taylor Watkins, Discovery, 2:24.36
200
1. Nia Wilson, Greater Atlanta Christian, 24.33
2. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 24.82
3. Ne’Yonnah Davis, South Gwinnett, 25.27
4. Princess Okoye, Archer, 25.43
5. Madison Campbell, Brookwood, 25.52
6. Janai Jones, Brookwood, 25.64
7. Daylin Gibson, Peachtree Ridge, 25.88
1,600 relay
1. Brookwood, 3:58.25 (Amaiya Dillard, Madison Campbell, Kylin Beard, Serena Tate)
2. Peachtree Ridge, 4:00.14
3. South Gwinnett, 4:03.45
4. Collins Hill, 4:03.97
5. Shiloh, 4:07.91
6. Greater Atlanta Christian, 4:09.91
7. Duluth, 4:11.59
8. Grayson, 4:14.98
