NORCROSS — On paper, it didn’t look good for the Brookwood girls swimming and diving team.
The Broncos, who have dominated the Gwinnett County championship meet for more than two decades, entered Saturday night’s swimming finals with a daunting foe in talented North Gwinnett, which was hungry for its first county title in the girls competition.
“I think anybody who swims against North feels like an underdog,” Brookwood coach Jack Gayle said. “They’re just so talented. They’ve got so many amazing swimmers. You look at how deep how they are and you think, ‘How could it be possible (to win)?’ So we spent a long time trying to figure out where our scoring opportunities were and then giving the girls the task of stepping up and coming through. And then if we did everything just right, maybe it would work out.”
It did work out. Barely.
Brookwood’s girls won their eighth straight Gwinnett championship — and 19th in a 23-year span — by a slim five-point margin over runner-up North, which boasted five individual and two relay county champions. The Broncos had 1,040.5 points to North’s 1,035.5, both comfortably ahead of third-place Mill Creek's 803. Parkview (657.5) was fourth, while Duluth (fifth, 626.5) and Collins Hill (sixth, 564) also earned trophies.
“Every single swim, every single heat, every single event, it could go either way,” Gayle said. “North is so huge, so deep and so talented as a team, I felt like we had to be practically perfect. Any mistake could have tipped it either way. The girls and our divers get the credit for keeping their eye on the prize the whole time and always believing that they could somehow, someway pull it off. And they did.”
Brookwood’s formula for its latest title was much different from the majority of its past county championships, which featured not only depth, but high-level swimmers racking up individual wins. This time depth was the difference as the Broncos didn’t win a relay or an individual event, and only one swimmer, freshman Hailey Dopson in the 100-yard freestyle, had a runner-up finish individually.
However, their sheer number of swimmers littering the finals was huge.
“It really became more of a depth meet, having to look at those girls that were in the eighth and ninth spot, sneaking into the top 10, or our girls in the B Final, telling them to go wild and try to get to the top of the B Final because that made the difference for us,” Gayle said. “We didn’t win anything. We just had to be there, everywhere, all the time.”
Dopson was Brookwood’s top individual performer, taking second in the 100 free (53.38 seconds) and third in the 100 backstroke (57.69). She was joined by plenty of her teammates who performed well in A Finals — Hanna Burke (fourth, 100 butterfly and fifth, 50 free), Mary Kate Weitzel (fourth, 100 fly and fifth, 200 free), Margaret Cohen (fourth, 200 free and eighth, 100 backstroke), Addison Curtis (fourth, 500 free and ninth, 100 breaststroke), Kate Johnson (fifth, 500 free and sixth, 200 free), Hayden Britt (fifth, 100 breast and eighth, 200 IM), Cate Rovie (seventh, 500 free and eighth, 200 free), Sofie Rees (ninth, 200 IM and ninth, 100 back), Lindsey Diehl (ninth, 100 free and 10th, 100 breast) and Emma Greene (ninth, 50 free).
Brookwood entered the meet with quality diving points from Wednesday’s championship competition, which saw Nadia Davis (third), Kristen Davis (fifth) and Davin Sambrone Darkins (seventh) finish in the top 10.
“We had an amazing group of divers that put us in position to win this,” Gayle said. “The love our team has for them and the love they have for the team is amazing. They’re here (Saturday) to celebrate. That’s what it is, a team effort all the way.”
It took a team effort to finish ahead of North’s flurry of county titles, including two each from Emma Reiser and Morgan Jenny. Reiser won the 200 free in 1:50.22 and the 500 free in 4:53.48, and Jenny won the 200 IM in 2:04.88 and the 100 breast in 1:03.96. Jamison Tiller was county champion in the 100 free (51.36) and was a close second to Reiser in the 200 free with a time of 1:50.84.
The Bulldogs won the 200 medley in 1:46.36 with the foursome of Ashley Morton, Jenny, Tiller and Reiser, and finished first in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.30 with the group of Jordan Bock, Morton, Jenny and Reiser.
Norcross was close behind North with three individual county titles, two won by Catie Choate. Choate’s wins were in the 100 fly (55.53) and the 100 back (55.40), while teammate Emma Fass was Gwinnett’s best in the 50 free at 24.25.
Mill Creek made sure North didn’t sweep the relays with a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. The Hawks’ winning quartet of Tristen Thompson, Iris Ochoa, Vivien Rothwell and Jordan Hildebrand posted a time of 1:37.63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.