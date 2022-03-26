Brookwood girls soccer wraps up region title, Bronco boys topple Parkview on penalty kicks By Mike Faulkner Staff Correspondent Mar 26, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from Brookwood at Parkview boy's soccer Jamie Spaar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LILBURN — Brookwood and Parkview played a thriller in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys soccer Friday night.The match eventually went to penalty kicks, where visiting Brookwood won 4-3 on PKs.Goalkeepers Brice Jenson and Eric Zengraff made it hard for each team to score during regulation and forced the match into a shoout. The Broncos improve to 4-9-1 overall and 4-2 in the region.GIRLS SOCCER Brookwood takes regionLILBURN — Brookwood's girls team won its second straight region title Friday with a 4-2 win over rival Parkview.The third-ranked Broncos jumped on Parkview early and maintained the lead throughout the game. With the win, the Broncos will be the No. 1 seed from Region 4-AAAAAAA in the state tournament.Midfielder Stella Allen and striker Sydney Farr were key contributors to the Broncos' success over the Parkview Tigers. Midfielder Jada Thomas kept the pressure on with an aggressive defensive game.The Broncos improved their record to 13-7 and 7-0 in the region. 