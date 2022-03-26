Spaar-3780.JPG

Scenes from Brookwood at Parkview boy's soccer

 Jamie Spaar

LILBURN —  Brookwood and Parkview played a thriller in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys soccer Friday night.

The match eventually went to penalty kicks, where visiting Brookwood won 4-3 on PKs.

Goalkeepers Brice Jenson and Eric Zengraff made it hard for each team to score during regulation and forced the match into a shoout.

The Broncos improve to 4-9-1 overall and 4-2 in the region.

GIRLS SOCCER

Brookwood takes region

LILBURN — Brookwood's girls team won its second straight region title Friday with a 4-2 win over rival Parkview.

The third-ranked Broncos jumped on Parkview early and maintained the lead throughout the game. With the win, the Broncos will be the No. 1 seed from Region 4-AAAAAAA in the state tournament.

Midfielder Stella Allen and striker Sydney Farr were key contributors to the Broncos' success over the Parkview Tigers. Midfielder Jada Thomas kept the pressure on with an aggressive defensive game.

The Broncos improved their record to 13-7 and 7-0 in the region.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.