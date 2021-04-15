SNELLVILLE — The Battle of Five Forks was a split Wednesday night.
Brookwood won the girls soccer showdown and the Region 4-AAAAAAA championship 2-1, while Parkview’s boys won the nightcap 2-1 (4-3 on penalty kicks).
In the girls game, fourth-ranked Brookwood went up 2-0 and held on for the win over the No. 10 Panthers (11-6). Tamia Smokes scored the Broncos’ first goal off an assist from Ayo Oke, and Stella Allen scored the hosts’ second goal.
Brookwood, which swept both games this season against Parkview, improves to 12-1-1 on the season.
The No. 10 Parkview boys, despite being a man down the last 30 minutes, played the ninth-ranked Broncos to a 1-1 tie through regulation before winning on PKs. Panther goalkeepers Tyler Parnell and Kendal Henry each saved a PK and scored on a PK in the shootout.
The Panthers (10-4-2, 6-2) swept the season series with Brookwood (10-6, 4-4).
