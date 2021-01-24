NORCROSS — In a season of uncertainty, the Brookwood girls swimming and diving team put together its typical performance Saturday in the county championship meet.
The Broncos emerged on top of the Gwinnett County Swimming and Diving Championships for the seventh straight season, and 18th time in the last 22 years, with their best showing of the COVID-19-impacted season at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center. They finished with 1,101 points and fought off a deep North Gwinnett team, which finished as runner-up for the eighth straight year with 977 points.
“With the way this season started, with all the uncertainty and with COVID, and the way we were having to adapt the meets, I know a lot of teams, us included, we struggled a lot early in the season,” Brookwood head coach Jack Gayle said. “I know the kids were struggling early in the season. I know the kids were struggling mentally and the performances just weren’t there, too. To see them do what they did tonight here, I’m just so proud of them. I’m so proud of the mental toughness. To go through that season with everything we’ve all dealt with and to come in here and just lay it down and perform the way they did, just like business as usual, I couldn’t be more proud of them mentally. The performances were great, but I’m real proud of them from a mental standpoint.”
While Brookwood and North battled for the top spot, Parkview finished atop the other contenders in third with 649.5 points, while Mill Creek (584.5) and Collins Hill (544) rounded out the top five. Duluth took sixth at 519, and they were followed in the top 10 by Mountain View (493), Norcross (453), Peachtree Ridge (371) and Archer (257).
Brookwood picked up wins in two of the three relays, and a second-place finish in the other. Its 200-yard freestyle relay won in 1 minute, 37.52 seconds, and its 400 free relay took first in 3:31.67. Both first-place relays featured the same foursome of Hanna Burke, Mary Kate Weitzel, Reagan Sweeney and Lily Burke.
Lily Burke starred as usual for the Broncos with victories in the 100 free (50.64) and 200 individual medley (2:02.92), sweeping those two events for the third straight year. Sweeney won the 100 butterfly in 56.37, and was third in the 200 free. The Broncos also entered the meet with points from Gillian Lee’s diving championship on Wednesday.
Those individual titles were backed up by plenty of top performances Saturday from swimmers like Weitzel (fourth, 100 fly and seventh, 200 free), Hanna Burke (sixth, 50 free and seventh, 100 free), Katelyn Morris (fifth, 100 backstroke and eighth, 100 free), Lauren Diehl (sixth, 200 IM and eighth, 100 fly), Lindsey Diehl (eighth, 100 back and ninth, 100 free), Emma Morris (fifth, 500 free), Hayden Britt (third, 100 breaststroke), Sofie Rees (sixth, 100 back), Ava Gawronski (eighth, 500 free) and Kate Johnson (ninth, 500 free).
“Lily always brings the heat in her events,” Gayle said. “She’s been probably one of the most bankable swimmers in Brookwood history in terms of winning. Seeing Reagan finally get that victory in the 100 fly, I know how much that meant to her. We had a lot of our younger kids step up as well. We had some people in some of the B and C heats moving into the top 10, which I think was crucial. And the relays, we’ve been waiting to kind of unleash the relays all season. To see it all finally come together and see us get some big wins was really satisfying.”
North’s depth pushed it into the second-place finish, as did high finishes from Emma Reiser and Jamison Tiller. Reiser was second in the 200 free and 500 free, and Tiller was third in both the 200 IM and the 100 free. Teammate Ashley Morton added a third-place swim in the 100 back.
Parkview’s Abby McCulloh won the two distance free championships for a third straight season, taking the 200 free in 1:48.29 and winning the 500 free in 4:46.13. The Panthers’ Sarah Livingston was the 100 back champion in 56.51, and also was runner-up in the 100 fly. Sydney Walker gave Parkview a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 200 free and 100 fly.
Fourth-place Mill Creek won the meet-opening 200 medley relay in 1:47.95 with the foursome of Vivien Rothwell, Sydney Tashlein, Jordan Hildebrand and Mia Walters. The Hawks also racked up top-five individual performances from Walters (third in both the 200 free and 100 fly), Tashlein (second in 100 breast and fifth in 200 IM), Jordan Hildebrand (third in 50 free and fourth in 100 free), Iris Ochoa (fourth in 50 free and fifth in 100 free) and Audrey Privett (fifth in 100 breast).
Collins Hill’s depth was key in its fifth-place finish, which was highlighted by Jayla Thompson’s runner-up finish in the 50 free. In addition, she was sixth in the 100 fly.
Sixth-place Duluth got an individual championship, its first since 2017, from Amelia Hildebrand, who topped the field in the 100 breast in 1:06.35. She also was sixth in the 200 free. Teammate Cameron Dukat contributed a fourth-place swim in the 100 breast.
Discovery’s Abby Wenham made history for her program, winning the Titans’ first county title with her first-place finish in the 50 free (24.02). She backed it up with a runner-up showing in the 100 free.
Mountain View had two swimmers with top-five finishes — Jenna Taylor (second, 200 IM and third, 500 free) and Charlotte Thompson (fourth in both 500 free and 100 back) — and Dacula got a second-place swim from Lindsay Stevens in the 100 back. Peachtree Ridge’s Nikoletta Holt (fourth, 200 IM) and Norcross’ Emma Fass (fifth, 50 free) also were in the top five in individual events.
