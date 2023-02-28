spaar53.jpg

Scenes from S Forsyth at Brookwood HS girls third round basketball playoffs, February 28, 2023

 Jamie Spaar

SNELLVILLE — Before the team made it through the handshake line, it was a celebration at Eddie Martin Court.

Brookwood students dressed in pajamas got on each other's shoulders, started jumping and beckoned their girls basketball team to come join them. Eventually the team obliged, swaying side to side until the beat dropped when players continued to jump with their teammates and classmates before heading into the locker room.

