SNELLVILLE — Before the team made it through the handshake line, it was a celebration at Eddie Martin Court.
Brookwood students dressed in pajamas got on each other's shoulders, started jumping and beckoned their girls basketball team to come join them. Eventually the team obliged, swaying side to side until the beat dropped when players continued to jump with their teammates and classmates before heading into the locker room.
Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy stayed composed during the dancing, smiling ear to hear and giving hugs to friends and family. She stayed and talked with a reporter for a few moments before calling to her assistant coaches, “y’all ready?” The staff quickly walked into the locker room where screaming and celebrating could be heard distinctly as the door closed.
For just the second time in the past three seasons, the Broncos have advanced to the GHSA state semifinals, following a 74-58 win against South Forsyth. They will face the Central Gwinnett-McEachern winner (those two play Wednesday night) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Georgia State with a spot in the AAAAAAA state championship game on the line.
“There is no other goal right now,” Mincy said. “The only goal right now is to win a state championship.”
But Tuesday night, No. 1-ranked Brookwood was celebrating a win that was earned by all 11 players that touched the court.
“Just having everybody step up, no matter who was on the court, everybody contributed,” Mincy said. “It’s good to have that depth and diversity on the team. To have seniors set the tone, have that senior leadership and pass it down to the younger ones.”
All of it was needed to keep the game close at halftime, where the Broncos held a one-point lead. South Forsyth’s barrage of 3-pointers coupled with some fouls kept the fans wearing maroon and gold from getting too comfortable.
Sure, sophomore Danielle Osho was dominating South on offensive rebounds and senior Diana Collins was completing three-point plays from the free throw line and forcing turnovers, but Brookwood still didn’t look like the team that had won 21 games in a row.
Mincy’s diagnosis of the first half: “We had missed some bunnies under the rim. I told them that we needed to lock back down on defense. We had a lot of mental lapses on defense in the first half.”
The head coach told her players they were fine.
Collins hit a nice jumper to extend the lead and then South tied it at 33 with 6:20 left in the quarter on a Maggie Thompson 3-pointer.
On the other end, Osho backed her way into the paint and scored under the rim. Then she forced a turnover. The possession ended with Collins laying the ball in and South called a timeout.
That sequence launched a 19-0 Brookwood run that the War Eagles had no answer for and were forced to watch as the No. 1 team in the state played their style of basketball.
Senior Kate Phelan made multiple 3-pointers, Collins pushed the pace, freshman Justyce McCoy forced turnovers as Brookwood transitioned to a hard full-court press.
Those pajama-wearing students loved it all as South helplessly called multiple timeouts, trying to end the surge.
It didn’t matter. By the time the fourth quarter ended, Brookwood had a 55-37 lead and was in the midst of a 22-4 run.
“They locked in, pushing the pressure on the defensive end and applying full court pressure,” Mincy said. “(Hitting 3-pointers) just gives us different avenues on how to score. We have guards that can attack. Kate and Ciera Hall can continue to hit from the outside. If you take one thing away, we have something else. I’m proud of everybody owning up to their roles and buying into it everyday.”
Osho led the team with 22 points and 17 rebounds, followed by Collins’ 21 points, five assists and three steals and Phelan’s 12 points, three assists, three steals and three blocks. Kennedy Daniels scored 10, and Jade Weathersby had nine points and three assists.
Over the next couple of days, Mincy and her staff will spend time watching video, studying their opponent and making sure their team is ready for what’s to come. After the experience of 2021’s state semifinal loss to Woodstock, the seniors know what it takes to reach the top.
“I know this means a lot to them. Kate, Ciera and Diana have been here since my first year," Mincy said. "This is all of our fourth year. Every year we get closer and closer. With this senior year being their last year, they are hungry for it and it’s trickling down to the rest of the team.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from Mill Creek at Buford girls soccer on Feb. 28, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Mill Creek at Buford Girls Soccer
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.