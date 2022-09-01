©Dale Zanine 2022_04_19 0001.jpg
Buy Now

Brookwood girls soccer players line up for the national anthem before a state playoff game against West Forsyth on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Brookwood High School.

 Dale Zanine

The Brookwood girls and Peachtree Ridge boys soccer teams earned the United Soccer Coaches High School Team Academic Award for the 2022 season, the organization announced Thursday.

The honor goes to teams with high overall GPAs. The Brookwood girls had a team GPA of 3.77 and the Peachtree Ridge boys had a team GPA of 3.3.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.