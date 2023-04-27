IMG_20220729_192000.jpg

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Brookwood girls and Parkview boys emerged with the titles in the tightly contested Region 4-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Archer.

Brookwood’s girls won their 11th straight region championship in a close meet with a whopping 199 points, but Archer made it interesting with 190 points in a runner-up finish. Those two teams were well ahead of third-place Grayson (101) and fourth-place Parkview (93).

