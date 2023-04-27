LAWRENCEVILLE — The Brookwood girls and Parkview boys emerged with the titles in the tightly contested Region 4-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Archer.
Brookwood’s girls won their 11th straight region championship in a close meet with a whopping 199 points, but Archer made it interesting with 190 points in a runner-up finish. Those two teams were well ahead of third-place Grayson (101) and fourth-place Parkview (93).
The boys title chase was just as close with Parkview’s 139 points outlasting runner-up Brookwood’s 131. Archer wasn’t far off in third at 127, and Grayson was fourth at 115.
Brookwood’s girls championship push was fueled by taking first in all four relays — the 400-meter relay (47.05 seconds), the 800 relay (1:41.88), the 1,600 relay (4:00.58) and the 3,200 relay (10:16.86).
Macy Felton and Serena Tate won two individual titles each with Felton winning the 800 (2:18.63) and the 1,600 (5:12.65), and Tate taking the 200 (24.10) and the 400 (55.62). Janai Jones (200, 24.83 and 100, 12.23) and Allie Wardle (800, 2:20.84 and 1,600, 5:18.10) had two second-place finishes each for the Broncos.
Brookwood also picked up a field event win from Chloe Perryman, the long jump champion at 17 feet, 8 1/4 inches.
Archer pushed the Broncos thanks in part to a sweep of the hurdles by Kamryn Yamini. She won the 100 hurdles in 15.86 and the 300 hurdles in 46.74, while teammate Sydney Patterson was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles.
Emily Cragin (3,200, 11:55.79), Courtney Nesbitt (high jump, 4-10), Emmy Miner (pole vault, 10-6) and Christianne Akintayo (shot put, 42-4 1/2) also won region championships for the Archer girls.
Grayson got victories from Naala Taylor in the triple jump (34-2) and Kameryn Hannon in the discus (124-4).
Parkview’s boys won the 800 relay in 1:27.51, in addition to dominating the throws and the distance races. They also got a big win in the 110 hurdles from Keonte Knight (14.29), who edged out Brookwood star Joshua Crum (14.38). Crum didn’t leave without a title, winning the 300 hurdles in 37.83 in a 1-2 finish with teammate Bryce Dopson (38.46).
The Panthers went 1-2 in the boys throws, including a victory in the shot put from Cortez Smith at 48-10 1/2. Smith was runner-up in the discus at 145-2 behind teammate Caleb Hamilton, who won at 154-4. Parkview’s Joshua Haynes was runner-up in the shot at 47-1.
In the distance races, Parkview got victories from David Garcia (1,600, 4:25.93) and Kaleb Tesfaye (3,200, 9:55.10).
The third-place Archer boys won the 3,200 relay (8:30.38) and got individual titles from Zion Okoye in the 100 (10.77), Elijah Callahan in the high jump (6-2) and Christian Sumo in the pole vault (13-0).
Grayson’s boys won the 1,600 relay (3:18.44), in addition to first-place showings from Brady Daniels in the 400 (48.00) and Owynn Brown in the 800 (1:57.45). South Gwinnett’s Pierre Ford won the long jump at 22-6.
Region 4-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships
At Archer
BOYS
Team standings
1. Parkview, 139
2. Brookwood, 131
3. Archer, 127
4. Grayson, 115
5. Newton, 101
6. South Gwinnett, 67
100-meter dash
1. Zion Okoye, Archer, 10.77
2. Caleb Shakespeare, Brookwood, 10.79
3. Pierre Ford, South Gwinnett, 10.83
4. Jaylin Lackey, South Gwinnett, 10.85
5. Chad Alexander, Archer, 10.92
6. Dylan Elder, Grayson, 10.94
7. Almar Clarke, Newton, 10.97
8. Caleb Sery, South Gwinnett, 11.00
200
1. Almar Clarke, Newton, 21.66
2. Caleb Shakespeare, Brookwood, 21.73
3. Zion Okoye, Archer, 21.96
4. Devan Sloan El, Parkview, 21.97
5. Brady Daniels, Grayson, 21.98
6. Pierre Ford, South Gwinnett, 22.05
7. Jamie Asberry Jr., Parkview, 22.18
8. Jaylin Lackey, South Gwinnett, 22.19
400
1. Brady Daniels, Grayson, 48.00
2. Jahson Gordon, Newton, 49.06
3. William Embry, South Gwinnett, 49.36
4. Elijah Thomas, Grayson, 49.42
5. Christopher Coleman, South Gwinnett, 49.49
6. Chad Gaffney, Grayson, 49.72
7. Sean Ferguson, Parkview, 50.33
8. Ayden Anderson, Archer, 50.59
800
1. Owynn Brown, Grayson, 1:57.45
2. Conner Robbins, Archer, 1:57.46
3. David Garcia, Parkview, 1:57.67
4. Kadin McAllister, Parkview, 1:58.90
5. Braylen Brooks, Archer, 2:00.33
6. Austin Anderson, Archer, 2:00.43
7. Marshall Bray, Brookwood, 2:03.77
8. Don Presley, Brookwood, 2:04.74
1,600
1. David Garcia, Parkview, 4:25.93
2. Owynn Brown, Grayson, 4:25.99
3. Steven McCartney, Archer, 4:27.27
4. Charlie Thomas, Brookwood, 4:27.41
5. Kadin McAllister, Parkview, 4:27.51
6. Carter Dehnke, Brookwood, 4:30.25
7. Truitt Fowler, Brookwood, 4:34.58
8. Derek Cygan, Archer, 4:45.36
3,200
1. Kaleb Tesfaye, Parkview, 9:55.10
2. Carter Dehnke, Brookwood, 9:55.40
3. Charlie Thomas, Brookwood, 9:55.42
4. Alexander Thompson, Brookwood, 9:55.51
5. Solomon Mussie, Parkview, 9:55.62
6. Jack Holcolmb, Parkview, 10:10.58
7. Steven McCartney, Archer, 10:22.22
8. Jacob Davis, Archer, 10:26.86
110 hurdles
1. Keonte Knight, Parkview, 14.29
2. Joshua Crum, Brookwood, 14.38
3. Sean Dyer, Grayson, 14.88
4. James VanDale Nute, Archer, 15.22
5. Navan McCoy, Grayson, 15.83
6. Kenton George, Newton, 15.88
7. Aaron Jones, Archer, 15.89
8. Andrew Niemann, Brookwood, 15.98
300 hurdles
1. Joshua Crum, Brookwood, 37.83
2. Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, 38.46
3. Sean Dyer, Grayson, 39.19
4. Navan McCoy, Grayson, 39.35
5. Aaron Jones, Archer, 40.22
6. Bryce Smith, South Gwinnett, 40.43
7. Andrew Niemann, Brookwood, 40.71
8. James VanDale Nute, Archer, 43.29
400 relay
1. Newton, 42.48
2. Archer, 42.51
3. Parkview, 42.60
4. Grayson, 42.66
5. Brookwood, 43.21
800 relay
1. Parkview, 1:27.51
2. Newton, 1:29.35
3. South Gwinnett, 1:29.54
4. Brookwood, 1:29.67
1,600 relay
1. Grayson, 3:18.44
2. South Gwinnett, 3:20.29
3. Newton, 3:25.27
4. Brookwood, 3:25.60
5. Archer, 3:26.36
6. Parkview, 3:28.99
3,200 relay
1. Archer, 8:30.38
2. Brookwood, 8:41.29
3. Parkview, 8:48.53
4. Grayson, 8:50.13
5. South Gwinnett, 8:54.99
6. Newton, 9:25.73
High jump
1. Elijah Callahan, Archer, 6-2
2. Kam’Aron Patterson, Newton, 6-0
3. Grant Dehnke, Brookwood, 5-10
4. Elijah Milliner, Brookwood, 5-10
5. Elijah McDowell, South Gwinnett, 5-10
6. Trelain Maddox, Parkview, 5-8
7. Markell Adams-Walker, Newton, 5-6
8. Nathan Marks, South Gwinnett, 5-6
Long jump
1. Pierre Ford, South Gwinnett, 22-6
2. Kam’Aron Patterson, Newton, 21-9
3. David Adeleye, Grayson, 20-9 1/2
4. Lee Niles, Brookwood, 20-8 1/4
5. Mason Humphrey, Grayson, 20-8
6. Luke Layson, Archer, 20-7
7. Antonio White-Williams, Parkview, 20-6
8. Toriano Weeks, Brookwood, 20-5 1/2
Triple jump
1. Maurice Harrell, Newton, 43-4 1/4
2. Mason Humphrey, Grayson, 42-3
3. Decorey Sinkfield, Newton, 42-2 1/2
4. Caleb Landry, South Gwinnett, 40-9 1/2
5. Toriano Weeks, Brookwood, 40-7 1/2
6. Omar Colon, Newton, 39-1
7. Malik Gassant, Archer, 38-3 1/2
8. David Adeleye, Grayson, 37-10
Pole vault
1. Christian Sumo, Archer, 13-0
2. Samuel Hall, Brookwood, 12-6
3. Kenton George, Newton, 12-0
4. Makii Johnson, Newton, 12-0
5. Tyler Traille, Archer, 11-6
6. Klark Oliver, Parkview, 11-0
7. Ajani Adebowale, Archer, 10-6
8. Ethan Port, Brookwood, 10-0
Discus
1. Caleb Hamilton, Parkview, 154-4
2. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 145-2
3. Bryce Jones, Grayson, 134-2
4. Michael Moore, Parkview, 126-7
5. Sam Rwibuka, Archer, 122-6
6. Tracy Montigue, Newton, 120-5
7. Elias Aufderheide, Archer, 115-3
8. Michael Williams, Archer, 111-11
Shot put
1. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 48-10 1/2
2. Joshua Haynes, Parkview, 47-1
3. Bryce Jones, Grayson, 44-3
4. Sam Rwibuka, Archer, 43-8 1/2
5. Khyair Spain, Parkview, 43-5 1/2
6. Kunmi Ibrahim, Archer, 40-10
7. Myles Parker, Brookwood, 40-5
8. Elias Aufderheide, Archer, 40-2
GIRLS
Team standings
1. Brookwood, 199
2. Archer, 190
3. Grayson, 101
4. Parkview, 93
5. Newton, 64
6. South Gwinnett, 37
100
1. Amoi Hagans, Newton, 12.06
2. Janai Jones, Brookwood, 12.23
3. Adia Arnold, Brookwood, 12.24
4. Samiya Wayne, Archer, 12.24
5. Kyndall Sessom, Archer, 12.30
6. Ne’Yonnah Davis, South Gwinnett, 12.41
7. Chloe Perryman, Brookwood, 12.51
8. Tanii O’Gwin, Archer, 12.54
200
1. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 24.10
2. Janai Jones, Brookwood, 24.83
3. Amoi Hagans, Newton, 24.83
4. Andrea Taylor, Grayson, 24.97
5. Samiya Wayne, Archer, 25.05
6. Ne’Yonnah Davis, South Gwinnett, 25.52
7. Elle Bass, Brookwood, 25.82
8. Madison Walker, Grayson, 25.85
400
1. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 55.62
2. Andrea Taylor, Grayson, 56.22
3. Amerie Tolbert, Newton, 57.69
4. Madison Walker, Grayson, 57.99
5. Devyn Lambert, Archer, 58.50
6. Kyla Ramey, South Gwinnett, 59.55
7. Madison Campbell, Brookwood, 59.57
8. Princess Okoye, Archer, 1:01.83
800
1. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 2:18.63
2. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 2:20.84
3. Kendyl Maddox, Newton, 2:25.11
4. Trinity Thurman, Brookwood, 2:25.25
5. Sessen Mehari, Parkview, 2:29.69
6. Bree Brooks, Archer, 2:30.07
7. Nia Barrett, Newton, 2:34.08
8. Abigail Bold, Parkview, 2:38.35
1,600
1. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 5:12.65
2. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 5:18.10
3. Emily Cragin, Archer, 5:22.24
4. Haley Primm, Parkview, 5:34.57
5. Aubrey Bailey, Parkview, 5:35.76
6. Abigail Bold, Parkview, 5:38.24
7. Ashley Moseley, Brookwood, 5:42.06
8. Khyayrah Moo-Powe, South Gwinnett, 6:14.61
3,200
1. Emily Cragin, Archer, 11:55.79
2. Haley Primm, Parkview, 12:09.32
3. Aubrey Bailey, Parkview, 12:11.83
4. Jordan Seymour, Parkview, 12:13.36
5. Jieya Leng, Brookwood, 12:26.27
6. Jillian Rovie, Brookwood, 12:56.47
7. Khyayrah Moo-Powe, South Gwinnett, 13:21.90
8. Ava Sellers, South Gwinnett, 15:31.72
100 hurdles
1. Kamryn Yamini, Archer, 15.86
2. Kayla Stripling, South Gwinnett, 16.04
3. Sydney Patterson, Archer, 16.05
4. Janice Powell, Archer, 16.57
5. Lula Pearson, Parkview, 16.70
6. Kiara Bundrage, Newton, 16.75
7. Joia Peters, Brookwood, 16.93
8. Kijuanya Josiah, South Gwinnett, 17.16
300 hurdles
1. Kamryn Yamini, Archer, 46.74
2. Sydney Patterson, Archer, 47.32
3. Jade Toombs, Parkview, 47.65
4. Joia Peters, Brookwood, 47.96
5. Madison Browne, Grayson, 48.99
6. Alessandra Ricard, Parkview, 49.13
7. Kijuanya Josiah, South Gwinnett, 50.21
8. Nadee Brapoh, South Gwinnett, 50.85
400 relay
1. Brookwood, 47.05
2. Archer, 48.34
3. Newton, 50.24
4. Grayson, 51.43
5. Parkview, 52.25
800 relay
1. Brookwood, 1:41.88
2. Archer, 1:41.95
3. Newton, 1:44.37
4. South Gwinnett, 1:45.19
5. Parkview, 1:49.85
6. Grayson, 1:50.01
1,600 relay
1. Brookwood, 4:00.58
2. Grayson, 4:04.31
3. Archer, 4:09.89
4. Parkview, 4:10.55
5. South Gwinnett, 4:11.68
6. Newton, 4:32.25
3,200 relay
1. Brookwood, 10:16.86
2. Parkview, 10:26.08
3. Archer, 10:45.82
4. Newton, 11:03.82
5. Grayson, 11:17.85
High jump
1. Courtney Nesbitt, Archer, 4-10
2. Lula Pearson, Parkview, 4-8
3. Joia Peters, Brookwood, 4-8
4. Madison Spann, Brookwood, 4-8
5. Jade Weathersby, Brookwood, 4-8
6. Brittany Chin, Archer, 4-6
7. Alessandra Ricard, Parkview, 4-6
8. Kamryn Yamini, Archer, 4-6
Long jump
1. Chloe Perryman, Brookwood, 17-8 1/4
2. Kyndall Sessom, Archer, 16-6 3/4
3. Sydney Patterson, Archer, 15-6
4. Elle Bass, Brookwood, 15-5
5. Naala Taylor, Grayson, 15-4 1/2
6. Anoria Narcisse, Grayson, 15-4
7. Kayla Stripling, South Gwinnett, 15-1 1/2
8. Aaliyah Butler, Brookwood, 14-6 1/2
Triple jump
1. Naala Taylor, Grayson, 34-2
2. Palice Zimmerman, Archer, 33-10 1/2
3. Lauryn McDonald, Archer, 33-9
4. Hailey DeMessa, Brookwood, 33-8 1/2
5. Ariel Blackley, Brookwood, 33-0
6. Kiara Bundrage, Newton, 32-5 1/2
7. Naomie Dargon, Parkview, 31-10
8. Aaliyah Butler, Brookwood, 31-6 1/2
Pole vault
1. Emmy Miner, Archer, 10-6
2. Emilee Easley, Parkview, 10-0
3. Ololade Oroyemi, Archer, 8-6
4. Hadley Lumanog, Brookwood, 8-0
5. Brittany Chin, Archer, 8-0
6. Kayden Campbell, Parkview, 7-6
7. Mia Noble, Brookwood, 7-6
8. Rebekah Mitchell, Brookwood, 7-6
Discus
1. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 124-4
2. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 123-4
3. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 115-4
4. Victoria Allgood, Grayson, 95-11
5. Jadyn Solomon, Brookwood, 85-4
6. Kayla Marshall, Archer, 83-9
7. Madison Bennett, Newton, 82-8 1/2
8. Mckenzie Rhodes, Newton, 82-7 1/2
Shot put
1. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 42-4 1/2
2. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 37-2 1/2
3. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 35-5 1/2
4. Mckenzie Rhodes, Newton, 35-4 1/2
5. Peace Ajala, Grayson, 33-4
6. Meah Porter, Archer, 32-4 3/4
7. Maya Lee, Parkview, 31-9 1/2
8. Juliette Goree, Archer, 29-6
