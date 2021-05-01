LILBURN — The Brookwood girls and Parkview boys finished as champions of this week’s Region 4-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships.
The two rivals also took the runner-up spots with the Parkview girls and the Brookwood boys.
Parkview rolled to the boys title with 237 points, well ahead of Brookwood’s 154. The Brookwood girls’ winning total was 196 points, 22 ahead of second-place Parkview.
The host Parkview boys racked the first-place finishes, including relay wins in the 3,200 (8 minutes, 8.28 seconds), the 400 (42.04) and the 800 (1:33.47). Caden Hall was a double-winner with victories in the 1,600 (4:28.28) and 3,200 (9:51.89), and teammate Andrew Todd was second in both distance races.
The Panthers’ Cody Brown won the discus (141 feet, 1 inch) and was second in the shot put, and teammates Ronnie Hamrick (first, 22-0 1/2), Khalil Carr and Gregory Baker went 1-2-3 in the long jump. Bryce Fleetwood and Jared Brown each went 6-4 for the top two high jumps, and Parkview went 1-2 in the pole vault with Emmanuel Omorogbe (11-6) and Haven Maruyama. The Panthers also got runner-up finishes in the 100 and 200 from Leon Christian.
The Brookwood girls’ Serena Tate played a big role in her team’s title with first-place finishes in the 200 (25.29) and 400 (57.88). Teammate Madison Campbell was second in the 400 and third in the 200.
The Broncos also went 1-2-3 in the 300 hurdles with winner Kylin Beard (46.37) followed by Veajah Hylton and Aliyah Irving. Hylton also won the 100 hurdles in 15.53.
Allie Wardle won the 1,600 in 5:16.42 and was runner-up in the 800, while Brookwood also was firs tin the 1,600 relay (4:06.32).
Brookwood’s boys team got region titles from Walker Hanley in the 110 hurdles (14.73) and the 300 hurdles (40.36), as well as a victory in the 800 from Will Bray (2:01.34).
The second-place Parkview girls got a 1-2 finish in the 3,200 from Haley Primm (11:45.57) and Abi Debebe, and victories from Carson Moore (long jump, 17-4), Emilee Easley (pole vault, 9-6) and Jaimie Chen (800, 2:24.71). Moore also was runner-up in the triple jump and 100 hurdles. The Panther girls took first in the 3,200 relay at 10:13.32.
South Gwinnett’s boys also had a big meet headlined by Nigel Hussey’s championships in the 100 (10.86) and 200 (21.67). The Comets’ William Embry won the triple jump (42-3 3/4) and Christopher Coleman won the 400 (49.06). South was first in the 1,600 relay in 3:22.32.
Grayson’s Garrett Brophy was the boys shot put champion at 58-10, while the Rams’ girls won the 800 relay (1:54.42) and swept the throws from Kameryn Hannon (116-11 in discus) and Samantha Smith (37-4 1/2 in shot put).
Boys
Team standings
1. Parkview, 237
2. Brookwood, 154
3. Grayson, 95
4. South Gwinnett, 93
5. Newton, 48
3,200 relay
1. Parkview, 8:08.28
2. Brookwood, 8:14.36
3. South Gwinnett, 8:36.97
4. Grayson, 8:43.66
5. Newton, 8:48.43
High jump
1. Bryce Fleetwood, Parkview, 6-4
2. Jared Brown, Parkview, 6-4
3. Braden Deal, Brookwood, 6-2
4. Zion Reliford, Grayson, 5-10
5. Michael Matthews, Parkview, 5-10
6. Sean Dyer, Grayson, 5-8
Long jump
1. Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview, 22-0 1/2
2. Khalil Carr, Parkview, 21-4
3. Gregory Baker, Parkview, 21-3
4. Kylen Thorps, South Gwinnett, 20-10
5. Daniel Crawford, Brookwood, 20-9 1/2
6. Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, 20-8 1/4
7. David Adeleye, Grayson, 19-11 1/2
8. Damarae Vickers, South Giwnnett, 19-7 1/2
Triple jump
1. William Embry, South Gwinnett, 42-3 3/4
2. Daniel Crawford, Brookwood, 42-0 3/4
3. Deshawn Aduhene, Grayson, 41-8 3/4
4. Leon Christian, Parkview, 41-7 1/2
5. Joseph Alfred, Newton, 41-4 1/2
6. Kenyon Baisden, Brookwood, 39-11 1/2
7. Jaylon Sawyer, Grayson, 38-11
8. Gregory Baker, Parkview, 38-6
Pole vault
1. Emmanuel Omorogbe, Parkview, 11-6
2. Haven Maruyama, Parkview, 11-0
3. Alex Bean, Brookwood, 9-6
Discus
1. Cody Brown, Parkview, 141-1
2. Langston Jones, Brookwood, 132-7
3. Garrett Brophy, Grayson, 129-7
4. Ethan Ramos, South Gwinnett, 125-1
5. Austin Scott, Grayson, 123-4
6. Tyler Curtis, Parkview, 121-5
7. Osamudia Omoregbe, Newton, 114-9
8. Tylen Gooden, Parkview, 113-4
Shot put
1. Garrett Brophy, Grayson, 58-10
2. Cody Brown, Parkview, 48-4
3. Kwesi Tillman, Parkview, 47-0
4. Langston Jones, Brookwood, 46-6
5. Treyvon Bartley, Grayson, 46-3
6. Austin Scott, Grayson, 44-5
7. Brian Day, Parkview, 44-1
8. Tyler Blackstone, Brookwood, 36-2 1/2
100
1. Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett, 10.86
2. Leon Christian, Parkview, 10.89
3. Tyrell Floyd, Newton, 11.11
4. Muhammad Jackson, Parkview, 11.16
5. James Thomas, Grayson, 11.27
6. Kenneth Robbins, Parkview, 11.33
7. Joseph Andrews, Newton, 11.33
8. Pierre Ford, South Gwinnett, 11.40
200
1. Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett, 21.67
2. Leon Christian, Parkview, 22.22
3. Christopher Coleman, South Gwinnett, 22.41
4. James Thomas, Grayson, 22.51
5. William Mitchell III, Parkview, 22.63
6. Kenneth Robbins, Parkview, 22.65
7. Pierre Ford, South Gwinnett, 22.81
8. Tyrell Floyd, Newton, 22.87
400
1. Christopher Coleman, South Gwinnett, 49.06
2. Bryce Charles, Brookwood, 50.15
3. Almar Clarke, Newton, 50.62
4. Christian Elder, Grayson, 50.74
5. Brady Daniels, Grayson, 50.83
6. Eric Pullum Jr., Parkview, 51.18
7. Jahson Gordon, Newton, 51.20
8. Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, 51.55
800
1. Will Bray, Brookwood, 2:01.34
2. Martin Robles, Parkview, 2:02.34
3. Marshall Bray, Brookwood, 2:02.53
4. Antonio Valenti, Parkview, 2:03.21
5. Seth Wheeler, Brookwood, 2:03.24
6. David Garcia, Parkview, 2:07.18
7. Kenton George, Newton, 2:08.25
8. Kylen Thorps, South Gwinnett, 2:08.81
1,600
1. Caden Hall, Parkview, 4:28.28
2. Andrew Todd, Parkview, 4:29.30
3. Will Bray, Brookwood, 4:31.06
4. Seth Wheeler, Brookwood, 4:37.45
5. Jeffrey McFarland, South Gwinnett, 4:43.52
6. Martin Robles, Parkview, 4:51.33
7. Kenton George, Newton, 4:53.33
8. Kingsley Doyle, Brookwood, 4:55.20
3,200
1. Caden Hall, Parkview, 9:51.89
2. Andrew Todd, Parkview, 9:51.94
3. Benjamin Roberts, Brookwood, 10:07.37
4. Jackson Harper, Brookwood, 10:08.64
5. Jack Holcomb, Parkview, 10:28.73
6. Kadin McAllister, Brookwood, 10:30.45
7. Jeffrey McFarland, South Gwinnett, 10:39.79
8. Gustavo Gonzalez, Grayson, 12:10.16
110 hurdles
1. Walker Hanley, Brookwood, 14.73
2. Malcolm Wheat, Brookwood, 15.42
3. Keonte Knight, Parkview, 15.64
4. Josiah Avery, Newton, 16.21
5. Seth Lindsey, Parkview, 16.23
6. Makai Williams, Brookwood, 16.43
7. William Embry, South Gwinnett, 17.97
8. Paul Kim, Parkview, 18.21
300 hurdles
1. Walker Hanley, Brookwood, 40.36
2. Seth Lindsey, Parkview, 41.15
3. Christian Elder, Grayson, 41.23
4. John Gwynn, Brookwood, 41.72
5. Treveion Hawkins, South Gwinnett, 42.29
6. Zion Reliford, Grayson, 43.50
7. Josiah Avery, Newton, 43.72
8. Sean Dyer, Grayson, 44.26
400 relay
1. Parkview, 42.04
2. Grayson, 43.09
3. Newton, 43.09
4. Brookwood, 43.57
5. South Gwinnett, 45.05
800 relay
1. Parkview, 1:33.47
2. Grayson, 1:41.56
1,600 relay
1. South Gwinnett, 3:22.32
2. Grayson, 3:26.59
3. Brookwood, 3:26.83
4. Parkview, 3:31.30
5. Newton, 3:31.63
Girls
Team standings
1. Brookwood, 196
2. Parkview, 174
3. Newton, 106
3. Grayson, 106
5. South Gwinnett, 32
3,200 relay
1. Parkview, 10:13.32
2. Brookwood, 10:18.00
3. Grayson, 10:18.05
4. Newton, 11:15.75
5. South Gwinnett, 11:54.49
High jump
1. Hadijat Olushesi, Newton, 4-8
2. Kennedy Logan, Parkview, 4-6
Long jump
1. Carson Moore, Parkview, 17-4
2. Jordyn Ash, Newton, 17-1 3/4
3. Jasmine Johnson, Brookwood, 16-9 1/2
4. Neriah Lee, Parkview, 16-5
5. Jada Green, Brookwood, 15-9 1/2
6. Hadijat Olushesi, Newton, 15-6 1/2
7. Mya Stills, Brookwood, 14-11 1/2
8. Joze Baker, Parkview, 14-2 1/2
Triple jump
1. Jordyn Ash, Newton, 36-6
2. Carson Moore, Parkview, 35-1
3. Hailey Demessa, Brookwood, 33-8 1/2
4. Hadijat Olushesi, Newton, 32-8
5. Kennedy Salter, Grayson, 32-4 1/2
6. Christina Cadet, Brookwood, 31-2 3/4
7. Joze Baker, Parkview, 30-3
8. Julia French, Grayson, 29-1 3/4
Pole vault
1. Emilee Easley, Parkview, 9-6
2. Sy-Ann Smart, Parkview, 9-0
3. Ainsley Lumanog, Brookwood, 8-6
4. Kamora Shelton, Brookwood, 8-0
5. Lauren Fowler, Brookwood, 7-9
6. Caroline Allinson, Parkview, 7-6
Discus
1. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 116-11
2. Samantha Smith, Grayson, 96-10
3. Sussy Ngulefac, Parkview, 78-4
4. Jasmine McWilliams, Grayson, 76-9
5. Rachel McCraken, South Gwinnett, 73-10
6. Alissa Simmons, Newton, 71-1
7. McKenzie Rhodes, Newton, 67-2
8. Taylor Curtis, Parkview, 66-11
Shot put
1. Samantha Smith, Grayson, 37-4 1/2
2. Sussy Ngulefac, Parkview, 36-0 1/2
3. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 35-6
4. Jasmine McWilliams, Grayson, 34-9
5. McKenzie Rhodes, Newton, 32-3 1/2
6. Abigail Pepple, Parkview, 31-1
7. Rachel McCraken, South Gwinnett, 27-8
8. Taylor Curtis, Parkview, 27-5 1/2
100
1. McKenzie Calloway, Newton, 12.34
2. Laliyah Sterling, Newton, 12.72
3. Amoi Hagans, Newton, 12.76
4. Carson Moore, Parkview, 12.81
5. Aliyah Irving, Brookwood, 13.00
6. Neriah Lee, Parkview, 13.20
7. Nylaa Hunter, Grayson, 13.28
8. Elle Bass, Brookwood, 13.31
200
1. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 25.29
2. McKenzie Calloway, Newton, 25.36
3. Madison Campbell, Brookwood, 26.19
4. Caitlyn Salmon, Grayson, 26.57
5. Laliyah Sterling, Newton, 26.58
6. Kaya Brown, Parkview, 27.11
7. Neriah Lee, Parkview, 27.53
8. Ne’Yonnah Davis, South Gwinnett, 27.54
400
1. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 57.88
2. Madison Campbell, Brookwood, 59.97
3. Ne’Yonnah Davis, South Gwinnett, 1:01.67
4. Anya McKinley, Grayson, 1:01.78
5. Jasmine Johnson, Brookwood, 1:02.11
6. Kyla Ramey, South Gwinnett, 1:02.18
7. Caitlyn Salmon, Grayson, 1:02.29
8. Lydia Harris, Parkview, 1:02.55
800
1. Jaimie Chen, Parkview, 2:24.71
2. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 2:27.78
3. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 2:29.62
4. Lauren Lee, Grayson, 2:35.46
5. Emma Rhodes, Brookwood, 2:38.59
6. Zhari Maxineau, Parkview, 2:39.40
7. Abby Hall, Parkview, 2:42.71
8. Ashlyn McKinley, Grayson, 2:44.25
1,600
1. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 5:16.42
2. Haley Primm, Parkview, 5:16.43
3. Jaimie Chen, Parkview, 5:36.96
4. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 5:43.26
5. Addy Keszler, Brookwood, 5:51.92
6. Citlali Diaz, Grayson, 6:08.25
7. Virginia Pastor, Grayson, 6:11.11
8. Lilly Tinker, Parkview, 6:44.53
3,200
1. Haley Primm, Parkview, 11:45.57
2. Abi Debebe, Parkview, 12:35.94
3. Hannah Mobley, Brookwood, 12:43.28
4. Jillian Rovie, Brookwood, 13:16.60
5. Kendall Wiley, Parkview, 14:39.52
6. Ava Sellers, South Gwinnett, 17:37.01
100 hurdles
1. Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, 15.53
2. Carson Moore, Parkview, 15.78
3. Trinity Scott, Grayson, 16.33
4. Cydney Zachery, Brookwood, 16.95
5. Kylin Beard, Brookwood, 17.00
6. Kiara Bundrage, Newton, 18.94
7. Alessandra Ricard, Parkview, 19.42
8. Jeffeiriauna Tiller, Newton, 21.35
300 hurdles
1. Kylin Beard, Brookwood, 46.37
2. Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, 47.43
3. Aliyah Irving, Brookwood, 47.61
4. Lydia Harris, Parkview, 48.35
5. Trinity Scott, Grayson, 49.78
6. Sydney Porter, Parkview, 53.31
7. Anya McKinley, Grayson, 54.98
8. Alessandra Ricard, Parkview, 55.65
400 relay
1. Newton, 48.22
2. Brookwood, 48.57
3. Grayson, 50.76
4. South Gwinnett, 54.57
800 relay
1. Grayson, 1:54.42
2. Brookwood, 1:54.81
1,600 relay
1. Brookwood, 4:06.32
2. Grayson, 4:10.16
3. Newton, 4:14.22
4. Parkview, 4:16.48
5. South Gwinnett, 4:16.75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.