SNELLVILLE — Playoff basketball is about surviving and advancing.
Brookwood did just that on its home court Friday night.
The top-ranked Broncos welcomed unranked Carrollton to town for the second round of the Class AAAAAAA girls basketball state playoffs. A heavyweight brawl ensued and the clubs traded blows for four quarters. In the end, though, Brookwood (28-1) came out on top with a 65-60 victory.
The win extends the Broncos’ winning streak to 21 games and sends them through to the Elite Eight. They will host fellow No. 1 seed South Forysth in the third round next week.
“Our girls just had perseverance and stayed composed under pressure,” Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy said. “We didn’t let adversity get to us. And we just had people making big plays.”
Carrollton held a 58-55 lead with the clock dipping below the 3-minute mark in the fourth quarter.
Back-to-back layups from seniors Jade Weathersby and Diana Collins reclaimed the lead for Brookwood. Mere seconds later, Weathersby stole the ball and took it into the lane for a layup, which gave the Broncos a three-point lead.
Another Weathersby layup pushed Brookwood’s advantage out to 63-58 at the 1:10 mark. Carrollton attempted to run a defensive trap on the Broncos’ next trip down the floor, but to no avail. The home squad broke the trap, putting the ball in the hands of sophomore Danielle Osho, who put it in the net to put the game on ice.
Collins led the Broncos with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Weathersby had 22 points and eight rebounds and Osho added eight points and eight rebounds.
“When we’re at this time of the year, other teams are going to make runs. We’re going to make runs. We just have to know it’s a four-quarter game,” Mincy said. “We just keep pushing forward.”
The first half was a back-and-forth affair, but Carrollton placed itself in the driver’s seat for much of it.
Senior Eghosa Obasuyi caught fire from the field early on. She scored 16 first-half points, including the Trojans’ first nine. Obasuyi’s 3-pointer from the right side of the court gave her team its first lead of the night, 9-8, with 4:00 to go. She later knocked down a trey from the same spot to make it 15-12.
Obasuyi closed out the first period with an exclamation point as she finished a layup through contact and drew a foul. She drained the ensuing free throw, giving Carrollton a 20-14 lead going into the second quarter.
The Trojans held onto their lead throughout the second quarter and into the third, before Brookwood sparked its comeback effort midway through.
Recommended for you
Wag! compiled eight ways to make the most out of walking your dog, from focusing on terrain over distance to counting walks as exercise. Click for more.8 ways to get the most out of a walk with your dog
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.