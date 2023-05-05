SNELLVILLE — The Brookwood girls lacrosse team’s state playoff run, best among Gwinnett County’s Class AAAAAAA schools this season, came to an end Thursday with an 18-7 loss to Walton in the Elite Eight.
The Broncos won the Area 1-AAAAAAA title this season, their last with retiring head coach Dawn Thomas.
“I could not ask for a better send-off than playing with these remarkable ladies these past four years,” Thomas said.
Senior Triniti Cassidy led the Brookwood offense in the matchup with Walton, tallying four goals, one groundball and two caused turnovers. She finishes her high school career with 321 career goals and 73 career assists for 399 career points.
Fellow seniors Alexis Scoggins (one goal, 12 draw controls, two caused turnovers, two groundballs) and Zoe Calendine (one goal, one assist) also contributed in the attack, as did sophomore Hannah-Sophia Suarez (one goal, one caused turnover). Scoggins had 117 goals, 22 assists, 139 points and 468 draw controls in her high school career, while Calendine had 66 goals, 17 assists and 83 points in her career.
Leah Brown, another Brookwood senior, had 118 goals, 37 assists and 155 points the past four seasons.
Brookwood goalie Jaxynn Cogwell had a season-high 14 saves against Walton behind a defense of Ashley Stidham, Neema Desamu-Thorpe, Taylor Jones, Damilola Kasumu and Janiyah Hanna.
“The great defense of seniors Damilola Kasumu, Janiyah Hanna, Taylor Jones and Neema Desamu-Thorpe has minimized the scoring attempts of many teams (this season),” Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.