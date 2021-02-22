x_MSC7384.jpg

Brookwood’s Diana Collins (20) drives past Parkview’s Mayah Watson-Casimir (1) during a January 2020 game at Brookwood High School.

 Craig Cappy, File

The region champion Brookwood girls and Grayson boys earned the top awards from Region 4-AAAAAAA, which announced its season-ending honors Monday.

Brookwood’s Diana Collins was selected as the region’s girls player of the year, while the Broncos’ Courtney Mincy was coach of the year. The top boys awards both went to Grayson — player of the year Ian Schieffelin and coach of the year Geoffrey Pierce.

The other all-region honorees are as follows:

BOYS

All-Region First Team

Taje Kelly, Grayson

Jason Edwards, Parkview

Stephon Castle, Newton

T.J. Clark, Newton

Robert Cowherd, Grayson

All-Region Second Team

Avante Harper, Parkview; Kevon Shepherd, South Gwinnett; Chauncey Wiggins, Grayson; Maalik Leitch, South Gwinnett; Asher Woods, Parkview

All-Region Third Team

Tyrese Elliot, Grayson; Marquavious Brown, Newton; Donovan Gray, Brookwood; Chris Cole, Brookwood; Marcus Whitlock, Newton

All-Region Honorable Mention

Jet Horne, South Gwinnett; Jacob Washington, South Gwinnett; Miokaye Grant, Newton; Kaden McArthur, Grayson

All-Defensive Team

Asher Woods, Parkview

Michael Carter, South Gwinnett

Robert Cowherd, Grayson

Marquavious Brown, Newton

Evan Howell, Brookwood

GIRLS

All-Region First Team

Sussy Ngulefac, Parkview

Nadia Howard, Grayson

Sanaa Tripp, Newton

Frankee Payne, South Gwinnett

Catherine Alben, Grayson

All-Region Second Team

Nekaya Williams, Brookwood; Madison Boadu, Brookwood; Ashleigh Norris, Newton; Nadia McConn, Parkview; Tylia Kemp, Grayson

All-Region Honorable Mention

Ciera Hall, Brookwood; Amya Durham, Brookwood; Kourtney Ritterbury, Grayson; Erin Rodgers, Grayson; Lilly Hart, Parkview; Alira Allen, Parkview; Joze Baker, Parkview; Larekia Terrell, Newton; Tre-Miya Berry, Newton

All-Defensive Team

Diana Collins, Brookwood

Mayah Casimir, Parkview

Ashleigh Norris, Newton

Loretta Parks, Grayson

Nekaya Williams, Broookwood

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.