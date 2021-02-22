The region champion Brookwood girls and Grayson boys earned the top awards from Region 4-AAAAAAA, which announced its season-ending honors Monday.
Brookwood’s Diana Collins was selected as the region’s girls player of the year, while the Broncos’ Courtney Mincy was coach of the year. The top boys awards both went to Grayson — player of the year Ian Schieffelin and coach of the year Geoffrey Pierce.
The other all-region honorees are as follows:
BOYS
All-Region First Team
Taje Kelly, Grayson
Jason Edwards, Parkview
Stephon Castle, Newton
T.J. Clark, Newton
Robert Cowherd, Grayson
All-Region Second Team
Avante Harper, Parkview; Kevon Shepherd, South Gwinnett; Chauncey Wiggins, Grayson; Maalik Leitch, South Gwinnett; Asher Woods, Parkview
All-Region Third Team
Tyrese Elliot, Grayson; Marquavious Brown, Newton; Donovan Gray, Brookwood; Chris Cole, Brookwood; Marcus Whitlock, Newton
All-Region Honorable Mention
Jet Horne, South Gwinnett; Jacob Washington, South Gwinnett; Miokaye Grant, Newton; Kaden McArthur, Grayson
All-Defensive Team
Asher Woods, Parkview
Michael Carter, South Gwinnett
Robert Cowherd, Grayson
Marquavious Brown, Newton
Evan Howell, Brookwood
GIRLS
All-Region First Team
Sussy Ngulefac, Parkview
Nadia Howard, Grayson
Sanaa Tripp, Newton
Frankee Payne, South Gwinnett
Catherine Alben, Grayson
All-Region Second Team
Nekaya Williams, Brookwood; Madison Boadu, Brookwood; Ashleigh Norris, Newton; Nadia McConn, Parkview; Tylia Kemp, Grayson
All-Region Honorable Mention
Ciera Hall, Brookwood; Amya Durham, Brookwood; Kourtney Ritterbury, Grayson; Erin Rodgers, Grayson; Lilly Hart, Parkview; Alira Allen, Parkview; Joze Baker, Parkview; Larekia Terrell, Newton; Tre-Miya Berry, Newton
All-Defensive Team
Diana Collins, Brookwood
Mayah Casimir, Parkview
Ashleigh Norris, Newton
Loretta Parks, Grayson
Nekaya Williams, Broookwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.