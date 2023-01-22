NORCROSS — An incredibly thin margin separated Brookwood and North Gwinnett again Saturday night at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center.
And for the second straight year, Brookwood emerged as the Gwinnett County champion in girls swimming and diving.
The Broncos scored 1,186 points, only 11 ahead of North, which is still seeking its first county title. The Bulldogs were second by only five points at the 2022 county meet.
Brookwood maintained its long-running dominance in the meet with its ninth straight county championship and 20th in the past 24 seasons.
“These girls battled through,” first-year Brookwood head coach Willie Hildebrand said. “They knew coming in they were maybe a slight underdog and they fought back the entire meet. I think the first half of the meet we started falling behind and they just kept with it and swam great. It was 100 percent team effort. Great captains. … It was the ninth in a row, but watching the reactions they were treating it like it was the first one. What I love about this group is they’re not taking the wins for granted. They knew they had to fight for this.”
Brookwood got its scoring off to a nice start thanks to its divers — Chloe Brothers won the county title and teammate Kristen Davis was sixth Saturday morning — then the swimmers did their job later in the evening.
Sophomore Hailey Dopson led the way with a win in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.75 seconds, and she followed it with a county meet-record in the 100 backstroke with a first-place swim in 55.06. The old 100 back record was set at 55.22 in 2016 by Mill Creek’s Katherine Parker.
The Broncos also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.36 with Dopson as the anchor on a relay with teammates Nicole Amike, Sophie Hamilton and Emma Greene. Dopson also was on a runner-up 200 medley relay.
Brookwood packed top finishers in to the A Finals: Kate Johnson (fourth, 200 free, 1:55.13 and second, 500 free, 5:04.57), Mackenzie Britt (fifth, 200 free, 1:58.38 and fourth, 500 free, 5:08.30), Mary Kate Weitzel (sixth, 200 free, 2:00.70 and fourth, 100 butterfly, 59.13), Cate Rovie (ninth, 200 free, 2:03.19), Hayden Britt (third, 200 individual medley, 2:12.02 and second, 100 breaststroke, 1:05.82), Cameron Pritchett (fifth, 200 IM, 2:13.77 and sixth, 100 breast, 1:10.02), Lindsey Diehl (sixth, 200 IM, 2:16.47 and seventh, 100 breast, 1:10.99), Amike (fifth, 50 free, 24.63), Hamilton (sixth, 50 free, 24.71 and eighth, 100 back, 1:01.87), Greene (eighth, 50 free, 25.00 and sixth, 100 free, 54.58), Margaret Cohen (seventh, 100 free, 54.90 and fifth, 100 back, 1:00.39), Lillian Peterson (eighth, 100 free, 55.80), Addison Curtis (seventh, 500 free, 5:16.71 and fifth, 100 breast, 1:09.24) and Cate Rovie (ninth, 500 free, 5:22.48).
Meanwhile, North racked up individual wins to challenge Brookwood for the title.
“Five points last year, 11 points this year, but you’ve got to tip your hat to Brookwood, they really stepped up in races they were supposed to step up in,” North coach Paul Callis said. “And our girls did, too. I believe we had two new school records and best times all the way down the line. When you do your best, you can’t be too disappointed.”
North won the meet-opening 200 medley relay in a county meet-record time of 1:44.68 (the old record of 1:45.85 was set by Brookwood in 2015) with the foursome of Ashley Morton, Morgan Jenny, Jayla Thompson and Jamison Tiller. Morton, McKenzie Jenny, Morgan Jenny and Emma Reiser closed the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:34.60.
Morgan Jenny won the 200 individual medley in 2:06.38 and later took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.98, while Reiser won the 200 free in 1:50.47. McKenzie Jenny earned a win in the 500 free in 5:02.83.
Mill Creek’s Vivien Rothwell won the 100 butterfly in 55.80, helping the Hawks to a third-place finish at 673.5. Parkview was fourth at 636, Duluth took fifth at 596 and Norcross — which got a victory from Catie Choate in the 50 free in 24.07 — was sixth at 524.
Collins Hill (seventh, 444), Peachtree Ridge (eighth, 346.5), Lanier (ninth, 287) and Mountain View (10th, 262) rounded out the top 10.
