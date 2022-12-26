The talented Brookwood girls basketball team has lofty goals for the season, but it can accomplish one of its early ones this week with a repeat championship in its Deep South Classic.
Finishing on top in the long-running, post-holiday tournament won’t be easy, but the Broncos, ranked second in Class AAAAAAA, will be one of the favorites again. They edged Holy Innocents’ 52-51 in last year’s Deep South finals.
Reigning Deep South MVP Diana Collins, an Ohio State recruit, is back for Brookwood, which got an offseason boost with the transfer of Alabama-Birmingham recruit Jade Weathersby from rival Parkview. Sophomore Danielle Osho also is in the middle of a big season.
Brookwood (10-1), ranked second in Class AAAAAAA, opens tournament play Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Duluth, one of four Gwinnett girls basketball teams in the field. The Collins Hill and Wesleyan girls (ranked third in AAA) also are in the tourney, which runs through Friday.
The girls participants from outside of Gwinnett are Mount Paran (No. 1 in AA), Forest Park (No. 2 in AAAAAA), Valdosta and Tift County.
The host Brookwood boys (7-4) also bring momentum into the tournament with three wins in their last four games under new head coach Cory Cason. In their most recent outing — a 76-45 win over Central Gwinnett on Dec. 21 — Evan Dunston scored 31 points and broke a school record (and tied an all-time county record) with 10 3-pointers on 13 attempts.
Three other Gwinnett boys teams will compete for the Deep South title — Collins Hill, Lanier (No. 7 in AAAAAA) and North Gwinnett. Former region rivals Collins Hill and North Gwinnett face off in the first round Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The boys field also includes North Clayton, Chattahoochee, Thomson and Scottsboro (Ala.).
The full first-round schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Gold Gym
3 p.m. — Lanier vs. North Clayton boys
4:30 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. Valdosta girls
6 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. North Gwinnett boys
7:30 p.m. — Forest Park vs. Mount Paran girls
Maroon Gym
3 p.m. — Wesleyan vs. Tift County girls
4:30 p.m. — Chattahoochee vs. Scottsboro (Ala.) boys
