DN-2022-12-30 20-26-08 _DRQ0932-DN-standard.jpg
Dave Quick/dq@dq.gg

SNELLVILLE — The Brookwood girls basketball team couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the season.

The Broncos have reeled off 12 wins in their first 13 games. That includes a thrilling 56-54 victory over previously unbeaten Mount Paran Christian in Friday’s Deep South Classic Championship on their home court.

Recommended for you