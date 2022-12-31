SNELLVILLE — The Brookwood girls basketball team couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the season.
The Broncos have reeled off 12 wins in their first 13 games. That includes a thrilling 56-54 victory over previously unbeaten Mount Paran Christian in Friday’s Deep South Classic Championship on their home court.
Courtney Mincy’s squad closed out the calendar year white hot by claiming a title in the 31st edition of the Deep South Classic. The Brookwood head coach will look to keep the temperature turned up when her girls open Region 4-AAAAAAA play in January.
“Just continue to grow together and build our chemistry,” Mincy replied when asked what she’d like to see from her team throughout the region slate. “Just taking each game day by day. Work hard, build off each other and keep growing.”
Deadlocked at 50 with three minutes remaining in the game, Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby drew contact on a shot attempt to earn a trip to the line. She knocked down both free throws to give the Broncos the lead. Their next basket came from senior Diana Collins, whose 3-pointer made it 55-52. Collins later tacked on a free throw to secure the four-point win.
Weathersby and Collins each earned All-Tournament Team honors for their heroics down the stretch. Collins poured in a team-high 22 points to help guide her team to victory.
“They played together. They made some good runs,” Mincy said. “We fought through some adversity throughout the tournament, so I’m proud of how they overcame all of that.”
The Broncos (12-1) caught fire from behind the arc in the first half against the Eagles (12-1). Collins opened the scoring with a 3-pointer just 10 seconds into regulation. Fellow senior Kennedy Daniels followed with a trey a minute later.
Long-range buckets from senior Ciera Hall and junior Kate Phelan, bolstered by the efforts of Collins and Daniels, helped Brookwood compile six 3-pointers in the first two quarters. The sharpshooting sent the home team into the locker room with a 35-31 lead at the break.
Brookwood did not relinquish its lead until the final seconds of the third quarter. MPC sophomore Jacalyn Myrthil closed out the period by draining a 3-pointer from the left side of the arc to put her team in front, 43-42.
Mount Paran stretched its lead out to 44-42 in the first minute of the fourth quarter, but Brookwood wouldn’t allow it to grow beyond two points.
Third-Place Game
Wesleyan outlasted Collins Hill, 64-59, in the Deep South Classic third-place game on Friday.
Junior Chit-Chat Wright led the way for the Wolves with 25 points, four rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Sophomore Johanna Potter poured in 11 points to go along with six boards and a steal. Fellow sophomore Desiree Davis joined Wright and Potter in double figures with 10 points and six rebounds.
Collins Hill had three girls turn in double-digit scoring performances as well.
Junior Paris Fillingame was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 18 points. Senior Gabrielle Pass followed with 14 points, while freshman Kayleigh Heywood contributed 13 points.
All-Tournament Team
Diana Collins, Brookwood
Jade Weathersby, Brookwood
Chit-Chat Wright, Wesleyan
Paris Fillingham, Collins Hill
Ciara Alexander, Mount Paran
