MACON — For the first time in program history, the Brookwood girls basketball team has its state championship.
The Broncos overcame a sluggish first half and struggles on the offensive glass to race past the defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Norcross Blue Devils 43-39 behind a dominant performance from Super Six senior guard Diana Collins.
Collins scored a game-high 21 points, including 15 in the second half, to lead the Broncos (31-1). Danielle Osho was the only other Bronco to score in double figures with 10 points. Jade Weathersby was close behind with nine points and 12 rebounds.
“It’s still setting in. It’s kind of surreal right now,” Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy said. “I’m just proud of them. We’ve been at the top all season long. I try not to pay too much attention to the rankings, but I’m just proud of the girls for staying at the top and just confirming it because it doesn’t matter until you get to the end. I’m just overwhelmed and ecstatic for my team.”
Despite giving up 21 offensive rebounds on the night, the Broncos defense still managed to hold the Blue Devils to just 25 percent from the field (15 of 59). The Blue Devils attempted 18 more shots than the Broncos, but struggled all night to knock down shots.
But early on, it was the Blue Devils who established themselves as the team to beat Saturday night.
The Broncos led the first 4:19 of the first quarter until Cadence Peterson gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the game, 5-4 with an easy layup under the basket.
Jania Akins then followed that up with a 3-pointer after a Collins miss to give the Blue Devils an 8-4 lead with 2:44 left to play in the opening quarter.
A Weathersby layup briefly cut the Norcross lead to two points, but an 8-0 run over the last 1:30, capped by a corner 3-pointer by Akins at the buzzer, gave the Blue Devils a 16-9 lead heading into the second quarter.
The second quarter was a much different story for the Blue Devils, who started off the game knocking down six of their first 16 shot attempts. An Akins 3-pointer with 5:30 remaining in the second quarter was the only Blue Devil basket.
While the Broncos did capitalize in the quarter, they still struggled to find a rhythm on offense. Osho scored six of her eight points in the quarter, but the Broncos managed just one other basket in the quarter — a Collins jumper — earlier in the period.
The Broncos outscored the Blue Devils 8-3 in a low-scoring quarter and still trailed going into the half, 19-17.
Rebounding was an issue all game for the Broncos. They were outrebounded 40-29 and gave up 21 offensive rebounds on the night to the Blue Devils.
Their struggles on the glass carried over into the second half, but so did the Blue Devils’ cold shooting.
The Blue Devils didn’t get on the board in the third quarter until the 4:57 mark when Charlton knocked down a layup, but by then, their big first-half lead was a thing of the past.
Brookwood opened up the third quarter on a 6-0 run that included two Collins pull-up jumpers and that gave the Broncos a 23-19 lead, their first since leading 4-3 early in the first quarter.
Kayla Lindsey tied the game at 23 for the Blue Devils less than a minute later, but their struggles to score the basketball continued. The Broncos mounted a quick 8-3 run and went on to take a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Norcross trailed by five points early in the fourth after another Collins jump shot, but a Charlton corner 3-pointer and a putback layup on back-to-back possessions knotted the game at 33 with 4:54 to play.
Collins put the Broncos back out in front 35-33 two minutes later with a strong take to the basket, and they never trailed from there.
After being held to six points in the first half, Collins exploded for 15 points in the second half and willed the Broncos to victory down the stretch.
“Diana has proven, time and time again, that she’s a competitor,” Mincy said. “She doesn’t want to lose and she showed it tonight. Each year, we’ve gotten closer and closer and I know she wanted it tonight. She took over and that’s what we needed.”
Charlton, who did her best to put the Blue Devils on her back down the stretch, knocked down a long 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining to cut the Brookwood lead to one point, 40-39.
But three free throws from Collins in the final 15 seconds iced the game for the Broncos.
“It was definitely tough,” Mincy said. “I knew it was going to be a tough game. It wasn’t going to come easy to us. They’ve been here before and they’ve been ranked at the top as well. They’ve played against really good competition, so they know how to win. After making a couple of adjustments and just playing our game helped us to persevere and finish the game strong.”
Charlton finished her night with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals while Akins was limited to 13 points on 5 of 17 shooting.
Recommended for you
Brookwood defeated defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Norcross 43-39 in the girls basketball finals on March 11, 2023 in Macon. Click for more.PHOTOS: Brookwood defeats Norcross for Class AAAAAAA state title in girls basketball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.