SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s girls basketball team avenged a season-ending loss to Campbell from 2019-20, defeating the visiting Spartans 56-48 in the Class AAAAAAA second round Saturday.
The Broncos, who lost 53-50 to Campbell in the state quarterfinals 366 days earlier, advance to play at Region 6-AAAAAAA champion North Forsyth in next week’s Elite Eight.
Brookwood (15-7) was led by Diana Collins (13 points, six rebounds), Amya Durham (13 points, six rebounds), Nekaya Williams (12 points, three assists), Kate Phelan (nine points, eight rebounds) and Madison Boadu (eight rebounds).
