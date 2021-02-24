The Brookwood football program announced Tuesday that it plans to participate in the inaugural Battle At The Beach, a showcase hosted by Football University at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Fla.
The Broncos will face Florida power American Heritage at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the sports complex’s 3,500-seat stadium. The matchup is part of a series that is expected to feature up to 10 games.
The Paradise Coast Sports Complex, which opened last July, is estimated to cost roughly $100 million. In addition to the stadium, it features 20 fields between soccer, baseball and softball.
