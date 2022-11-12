spaar-2.jpg

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s football season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs Saturday.

The second-seeded Broncos welcomed No. 3 seed Harrison to Brookwood Community Stadium for an opening-round matchup in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Shorthanded offensively for the second week in a row, they went toe-to-toe with the Hoyas for four quarters.

