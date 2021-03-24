ExQO1CIWEAMBbSI.jpeg
Brookwood’s football program has hired Colquitt County defensive coordinator Chad Nighbert as its new defensive coordinator.

Nighbert has more than 20 years of experience as a defensive coordinator, and earned All-American honors as a Georgia Southern linebacker in 1997.

