Brookwood finishes non-region play with 34-0 win over Mountain View

SNELLVILLE — A quick start fueled by Brookwood running back Alexander Diggs was more than enough to dispatch Mountain View on Friday night, as the Broncos took a decisive 34-0 win at Brookwood Community Stadium.
The victory moves the Broncos to 4-2 overall heading into region play, while the Bears fall to 3-3.
“Our defense had a dominating performance all night,” Brookwood head coach Philip Jones said. “I think they crossed the 50 once, maybe twice. So just really proud of our defense. We had a great plan and they played really hard.”
Brookwood’s stout defensive front was on full display throughout the game, beginning from the game’s opening drive. Mountain View quarterback Mason Kidd was constantly under duress, trying to make plays with his legs while looking for his favorite target, Sean Reese.
After forcing a three-and-out on the Bears’ opening possession, Brookwood’s offense quickly found success, with all of it going through Diggs. The Broncos marched right down the field on their first drive, with quarterback Dylan Lonergan moving his team to the Bears’ 11 after a solid run. Diggs did the rest, finding a hole on the left side of the line and bulldozing in for the game’s first points with 7:52 left in the first quarter.
Diggs didn’t wait long to make his presence known again. After the Brookwood defense forced another quick stop and a punt, Diggs caught a pass down the middle from Lonergan, dancing through defenders and dashing down the sideline for a 75-yard catch-and-run before getting stopped a yard short of the goal line. A play later, Diggs powered in for his second rushing score of the night, giving the Broncos a 14-0 lead with 6:03 left in the opening quarter.
“Diggs played great as he always does,” Jones said. “He's played well all year. He's definitely our workhorse. We put him in a lot of positions at running back and receiver to make plays for us. He keeps showing up in big moments.”
Mountain View crossed the first down marker for the first time with around five minutes left in the first half with a Kidd pass to Reese, but the Brookwood defense again forced a stop, with Myles Parker and Langston Jones combining for a sack. For Mountain View head coach John Poitevint, who was Brookwood’s defensive coordinator from 2015-19, it was a long night.
“You can't come over to Brookwood and play like crap,” he said. “We didn't execute. Special teams was not bad but offensively and defensively, we just didn't execute. We made a lot of mistakes against a good football team and those will cost you.”
On its next drive, Brookwood pulled off some trickery, with Lonergan executing a long flea-flicker pass to a wide open Stone Bonner running down the sideline. That opened the door to Diggs’ third score of the night, diving into the end zone after an 11-yard catch-and-run.
Brookwood entered halftime with a 21-0 lead, and while its defense continued to keep Mountain View’s offense in check, the Broncos’ offense was constantly hampered by penalties. Brookwood kicker J.J. Silva was able to add two field goals from 35 and 24 yards out, and while Patrick Campbell added a 37-yard touchdown reception with 2:26 left in the game, the Broncos still felt like some points were left on the field.
“We kind of felt like we kept shooting ourselves in the foot, especially with penalties all night,” Jones said. “Some of those were personal foul calls, which I was really frustrated with because that was a lack of poise on our team's part.”
