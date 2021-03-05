SNELLVILLE — The best girls basketball season in Brookwood history came to an end Friday night.
Visiting Woodstock took a double-digit lead in the first quarter and held the host Broncos off the rest of the way for a 75-58 victory in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four. Brookwood was Gwinnett’s last remaining girls team in Georgia’s largest classification and was in the state semifinals for the first time.
Diana Collins tried to lead comebacks in the second and fourth quarters with stretches of hot scoring — the sophomore had a game-high 28 points — but the Broncos spent all night chasing Woodstock because of the early deficit.
The Wolverines move onto the state championship game against Marietta, which knocked off McEachern in the other semifinal.
“We started out slow,” said Brookwood girls coach Courtney Mincy, whose team has just one senior. “The first quarter (Woodstock) had six offensive rebounds. We did a better job in the second half because they didn’t have any. But our shots weren’t falling. We were like 4-for-27 in the paint. Zone has been our kryptonite all season long. It’s something we’ve got to learn from for next year and get better at, including me as a coach because I’m the leader. Our ball movement wasn’t there. Execution-wise, we were just forcing a lot of shots and we just couldn’t get anything.”
NeKaya Williams had a good first quarter for Brookwood (16-8) with six points, five rebounds and two assists, but Woodstock (22-8) put heavy focus on Collins and held her scoreless. The Broncos struggled to find offense otherwise and trailed 19-8 before a basket by Madison Boadu at the end of the opening quarter.
The Wolverines’ lead got to as many as 15 points in the second quarter, then Collins got going. She had 12 points in the second quarter, including seven in a 9-0 run to close the first half that got her team within 34-28.
Boadu (seven points, 14 rebounds) scored to open the third quarter and close the gap to 34-30, but Brookwood never got closer. The Broncos were still within single digits late in the third quarter before Woodstock finished the quarter on a 6-1 run and extended the advantage to 52-40 after three quarters.
The Wolverines kept a double-figure lead throughout the fourth quarter, building a 19-point lead until Collins buried a trio of 3-pointers in a 40-second span to briefly give her team life.
Williams finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and was the Broncos’ only consistent offense outside of Collins.
“(Collins) definitely sets the tone for our team,” Mincy said. “Sometimes that can be a good thing and a bad thing. When our shots aren’t falling, we kind of look to her a lot of times. And when she is scoring, we pump up.”
Bridget Utberg had 29 points to lead Woodstock and made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to finish off the Broncos. She was backed up by Karson Martin (17 points), Casey Miller (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Savannah Casey (11 points, eight rebounds).
