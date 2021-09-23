Brookwood’s football team tries to do something Friday night its rival Parkview couldn’t do last week — win at Marietta. The Blue Devils pulled away in a 38-12 victory over Parkview, their third straight impressive win (they also beat McEachern 42-21 and Camden County 40-17) after a 28-25 loss to Colquitt County in the season opener. A Marietta victory would also be a first — it sports an 0-3 all-time record against Brookwood.
The Broncos bring a high-powered offense into the road game. The unit has racked up big numbers in its past two games, a 59-34 win over Baldwin and a 35-33 loss to North Paulding last Friday.
In the North Paulding game, Dylan Lonergan completed 30 of 42 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing 10 times for 59 yards. Alex Diggs had eight catches for 141 yards and a score, and rushed eight times for 90 yards and a score. Patrick Campbell (five catches, 68 yards, TD), Jumal Prothro (seven rushes, 62 yards, four catches, 24 yards) and Stone Bonner (seven catches, 80 yards) also played well, while J.T. Hill led the way on the offensive line.
Jordan Davenport (10 tackles, one for loss, sack, interception), Tyler Washington (seven tackles, two for losses, two sacks, one QB hurry) and Michael Haynes (two tackles, two pass breakups, one forced fumble) were among Brookwood’s top defensive performers last week.
